Seattle got back to winning ways against FC Dallas, thanks to a penalty won by Jordan Morris, converted by Nico Lodeiro. Morris posed problems for Dallas’ back three on a number of occasions, consistently looking to be a vertical option for Seattle. On the play in question, it was a lovely clipped ball from Cristian Roldan forcing the Dallas keeper to come for a ball he was never going to be first to.

The Sounders continued to create decent chances, but couldn’t pad their advantage. Thankfully, FC Dallas didn’t look like equalizing on too many occasions, and Stefan Frei and Co. picked up the clean sheet.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance