Major Link Soccer: Trinity Rodman out for USWNT friendlies

It’s another typical Monday, and frankly, the YPPOTW politburo is tired. A busy schedule, late-summer heat, back-to-school season, the vague sense of impending doom that’s settled over much of humanity lately – there are myriad reasons for human adults to feel this way. Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 27? | MLSSoccer.com

Cari Roccaro has been in the league since 2016, and had never scored a goal until July 30, in Angel City’s home game against the Reign. Since then, the 28-year-old midfielder has notched two more, against Orlando and Kansas City. That’s on top of her July 9 assist to forward Claire Emslie against San Diego. Consistent Starts and a Positive Mindset Are Paying off for Cari Roccaro

The races for the NWSL Shield and Goalkeeper of the Year are heating up, while Alex Morgan is pulling away in the Golden Boot standings. Mal Pugh dominates, Megan Rapinoe flexes, San Diego Wave tops the table: NWSL Chaos - The Athletic

Because that ball did cross the line in between the posts. PRO Statement: NJY vs LA – Professional Referee Organization (R)

SBJ Media: Could Sinclair’s RSNs be on the sales block?

Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman will miss the upcoming USWNT friendlies vs. Nigeria and will be replaced by Savannah DeMelo. Trinity Rodman to miss USWNT friendlies vs. Nigeria

DeMelo Gets First Senior Team Call-Up During Fine Rookie Season for Racing Louisville Midfielder Savannah DeMelo Replaces Trinity Rodman on USWNT Roster for September Friendlies Against Nigeria

Is he no longer eligible for the USMNT? Or did Mexico commit a huge mistake in playing him? The curious case of Alejandro Zendejas - Stars and Stripes FC

In a Bundesliga roundtable interview, Joe Scally spoke on his budding career. Joe Scally discusses life in Bundesliga, USMNT aspirations - Stars and Stripes FC

The official USMNT jerseys for Qatar will be released soon. World Cup 2022: Adidas, Puma release jerseys while USMNT’s Nike kits wait

Chelsea announce midfielder Ross Barkley has left the club by mutual consent and is a free agent. Ross Barkley: Midfielder becomes free agent after leaving Chelsea - BBC Sport

BBC Sport takes a closer look at Antony’s journey from Brazil’s favelas to becoming Manchester United’s second-most expensive signing. Antony: Manchester United's £80m man who grew up in Sao Paulo's 'Little Hell' - BBC Sport

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte feels Spurs need at least two more transfer windows to challenge for the Premier League title. Antonio Conte: Tottenham need at least two more transfer windows to compete, says Italian - BBC Sport

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea still need more arrivals heading into the final few days of the transfer window. Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea need more signings before close of window | Transfer window | The Guardian

Club’s shirt sponsor criticised for offering $10 free bet to anyone who wagers large amount in a week. Stake.com told not to use Everton branding in $5,000 betting offer | Gambling | The Guardian

Just as the Netflix cameras return to the Championship club, the manager who got them there has departed for Stoke City. Alex Neil’s abrupt departure threatens to send Sunderland back into crisis | Sunderland | The Guardian

A police investigation has been opened after claims by French football star Paul Pogba that he is the victim of a multi-million euro blackmail plot that includes his brother Mathias. A family conflict, extortion claims and a witch doctor -- what is the Paul Pogba affair?

West Ham United have signed midfielder Lucas Paqueta from French side Lyon for a club record fee. West Ham sign Paqueta from Lyon for club record fee

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was assaulted as an armed gang equipped with iron bars targeted the Barcelona striker’s house on Monday. Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang assaulted by armed gang at home

9:30 AM - Sassuolo v. AC Milan - Serie A - Paramount+

11:30 AM - Fulham v. Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League - Peacock

11:30 AM - Crystal Palace v. Brentford - Premier League - Peacock

11:45 AM - Southampton v. Chelsea - Premier League - Peacock

11:45 AM - Inter Milan v. Cremonese - Serie A - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Roma v. Monza - Serie A - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Teutonia Hamburg v. RB Leipzig - DFB Pokal - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Rangers v. Queen of the South - Scottish League Cup - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Leeds United v. Everton - Premier League - USA Network, Universo

12:00 PM - Watford v. Middlesborough - EFL Championship - ESPN+

4:00 PM - Vermont v. Quinnipiac - NCAA Men’s Soccer - ESPN+

4:00 PM - Furman v. Bob Jones - NCAA Women’s Soccer - ESPN+

7:00 PM - Northern Arizona v. UCSD - NCAA Women’s Soccer - ESPN+

7:00 PM - UC Irvine v. Nicholls - NCAA Women’s Soccer - ESPN+