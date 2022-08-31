Major Link Soccer: Bournemouth sack Scott Parker after 9-0 drubbing

Puget Sound

In their first ever matchup against Central Arkansas, the UW men’s soccer team beat the Bears. Huskies Score Back-To-Back In The Second Half, Take Down Central Arkansas 2-1 - University of Washington Athletics

MLS / US men’s club soccer

The Sounders? Well, they’re on the list. Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union dethrone LAFC after Week 27 | MLSSoccer.com

Top Things to Watch in MLS this Week. The Pitch (Weeks 28 and 29): Record Watch: League History is Imminent in MLS’ 27th Season | MLSSoccer.com

The Union didn’t sign a major attacking piece in the summer, but they’re scoring goals at a record pace in MLS right now. Analyzing the Philadelphia Union’s record-breaking attack - Backheeled

D.C. United striker Christian Benteke is set to debut when his new club visits New York City FC on Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena. Christian Benteke to make DC United debut in Week 28 | MLSSoccer.com

Every Next Pro team should play at a beautiful small stadium. Earthquakes II to Play Home Match in San Francisco on Sept. 9 | San Jose Earthquakes

A prosecutor announced an indictment of gang members who have been targeting the Atlanta-area homes of famous athletes — including Guzan and Falcons WR Calvin Ridley — entertainers and others. Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan among targets of gang-related celebrity home robberies, according to indictment | ESPN

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Riley is accused of sexual misconduct by former players. An investigation by international firm DLA Piper examined what PTFC did right and wrong in 2015. Details emerge from law firm’s investigation into Portland Thorns’ handling of former coach Paul Riley - oregonlive.com

Now that the transfer window is over, let’s take a deeper look into how each NWSL team operated in the summer window. NWSL transfer window: Each team’s biggest move of the summer - Backheeled

O’Reilly hung up her boots three years ago, but decided to join unpaid Shelbourne FC in Ireland. She couldn’t have predicted what she was in for. Why USWNT legend Heather O’Reilly came out of retirement for an amateur Irish team: Champions League and Slovenian ice cream | ESPN

International soccer

The 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, held earlier this month in Costa Rica, saw the introduction and successful implementation of the first-ever comprehensive event safeguarding programme at a FIFA youth tournament. First-ever event safeguarding programme implemented at FIFA youth tournament

The head of Guinea’s military government insists it is committed to hosting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and will release funds for organisational needs. Guinea’s military junta to release funds to host Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker three days after Saturday’s 9-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool. Scott Parker: Bournemouth sack head coach after 9-0 defeat by Liverpool - BBC Sport

It wasn’t just Parker — turns out it’s generally bad omen for job security if your team concedes 9 goals. Jack Ross sacked as Dundee Utd head coach after just seven games - BBC Sport

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for an initial fee of £81.3m - the joint-fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history. Antony: Manchester United agree to sign Ajax winger for £81.3m - BBC Sport

Southampton came from behind to beat Chelsea at St Mary’s and move above them in the Premier League table. Southampton 2-1 Chelsea: Adam Armstrong scores winner for Saints - BBC Sport

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to “risk a bit more” in the transfer market as they continue to look for a midfielder. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would like to ‘risk more’ in transfer market - BBC Sport

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles-based fund that includes LeBron James are investing in AC Milan, according to a report. Report: New York Yankees, LeBron James-backed fund investing in AC Milan | ESPN

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says the uncertainty surrounding Wesley Fofana’s future is impacting the “environment and stability” at the club. Wesley Fofana: Brendan Rodgers says transfer uncertainty affecting ‘environment and stability’ at Leicester - BBC Sport

Around 2,000 spectators lined the banks of the river to enjoy the annual clash that takes place at Bourton-on-the-Water. Footballers make a splash in annual Cotswolds river match | The Guardian

Grantham Town had to call off Monday’s home game against Worksop after crows damaged areas of the pitch. Grantham Town: Crows force postponement by damaging pitch - BBC Sport

It’s an absolutely jam-packed day of broadcast soccer today, with a slate of European league action (EPL, Serie A, Ligue 1, etc.), plus South American cup action, MLS, USL, and NCAA games throughout the day. Here are some highlights, but check the link above for a more complete listing.

9:00 AM: Sampdoria vs. Lazio (Serie A) — CBSSN / Paramount+

9:45 AM: PSV vs. Volendam (Eredivisie) — ESPN+

11:30 AM: AFC Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (EPL) — Peacock

11:30 AM: Arsenal vs. Aston Villa (EPL) — Peacock

11:45 AM: Viktoria Köln vs. Bayern Munich (DFB Pokal) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Liverpool vs. Newcastle United (EPL) — USA Network / UNIVERSO

4:00 PM: Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United (MLS) — FS1

4:30 PM: Orlando City vs. Seattle Sounders FC (MLS) — ESPN+ / Fox13 / Amazon Prime

4:30 PM: Toronto FC vs. LA Galaxy (MLS) — ESPN+

6:00 PM: Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers (MLS) — ESPN+

6:00 PM: Mexico vs. Paraguay (men’s friendly) — TUDN / Univision