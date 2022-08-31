The math may still suggest the Seattle Sounders have too much room for error to call tonight’s match against Orlando City SC a literal “must-win”, but it’s getting achingly close to that. The Sounders currently sit four points out of the final playoff spot and could find themselves as far as six out after tonight’s game if other results around the league go poorly. At the very least, the Sounders need a point just to keep some sort of basic positivity going.

The good news is that they’ve enjoyed a fair amount of historical success against Orlando, going 4-0-1 against them, including 2-0-0 on the road. The bad news is that Orlando is pretty good, are coming off a nice win over New York City FC on the weekend, and have now won three straight for the first time in over a year.

The Sounders do have two more days of rest, which might mean they’re a bit fresher despite the cross-country road trip. But some rotation would probably be wise, if for no other reason than their first-choice players aren’t exactly lighting the world on fire.

Notes

The Sounders have already lost 14 regular-season games, tying the most they’ve ever lost in a season.

The Sounders have just one point from their last six road matches, the first time since 2015 they’ve had such a bad run of road form.

This will be the Sounders’ penultimate match against the Eastern Conference this year, with 5 of 6 remaining against the Western Conference. They’ve gone 2-4-0 in their previous six against teams from the East.

Orlando has a chance to win their first trophy of the MLS era a week from today when they host Sacramento Republic in the U.S. Open Cup final.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Orlando

QUESTIONABLE: Robin Jansson (R lower leg)

OUT: Joey DeZart (R knee); Jack Lynn (L thigh); Alexandre Pato (R knee)

Seattle

OUT: João Paulo (R ACL tear); Cristian Roldan (groin surgery); Andrew Thomas (lower back stress fracture); Obed Vargas (lower back stress fracture)

Officials

REF: Alex Chilowicz; AR1: Ryan Graves; AR2: Tyler Wyrostek; 4TH: Fotis Bazakos; VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.; AVAR: Fabio Tovar

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Wednesday, 4:38 PM PT

Venue: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in-market), ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market), Fubo TV (affiliate link)

Local English TV: Fox13 (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Radio: 950 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

International TV:

Australia & New Zealand: beIN Sports Australia

Brazil: DAZN (Brazil)

China: China Sports Media

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy Spain: DAZN (Europe)

Latin America: ESPN Latin America

Southeast Asia: beIN Sports Asia

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

