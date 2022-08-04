 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Major Link Soccer: MLS Deadline Day

After today the only new signings must have already been free agents or signed from within the organization.

By Dave Clark
MLS: Toronto FC at New England Revolution
Bruce Arena is rebuilding the Revs on the fly. They’re at 1.23 ppg.
Transfer season is just about over for the men’s clubs in the United States. There was a lot of movement for MLS teams yesterday and there are rumors about more today.

A more normal Major Link Soccer will return on Friday.

Completed MLS transfers in

Philadelphia Union announce signing of Kenyan international midfielder Richard Odada - Brotherly Game
Odada signed to a two-year deal with options for a third and fourth year

Orlando City Signs Peruvian International Midfielder Wilder Cartagena on Loan - The Mane Land
Veteran joins Lions through 2022 with an option to extend the loan through 2023.

Jacob Shaffelburg joins Nashville SC on loan through 2022 - Waking The Red
The Reds have received $225,000 in 2022 GAM as part of the deal.

FC Dallas to acquire Sebastian Lletget from New England Revolution - Big D Soccer
The move could really boost the midfield as the club pushes for a playoff spot in 2022.

Report: Revolution acquire Charlotte FC defender Christian Makoun - The Bent Musket
Makoun joins New England after making 13 MLS appearances with Charlotte.

RSL signs Danny Musovski in $250k trade with LAFC - RSL Soapbox
RSL sends GAM to the big-spending side for Musovski

Deep Dive: Alessandro Schöpf - Eighty Six Forever
Now that he’s been spotted working out at the training facility, it seems like it’s time to post this. The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed 28-year-old Austrian International midfielder Alessandro Schöpf.

Charlotte FC sign Brian Romero as their first-ever homegrown player | MLSSoccer.com
Charlotte FC have signed midfielder Brian Romero as their first-ever homegrown player, the club announced Wednesday.

St. Louis CITY SC sign NEXT Pro defender Kyle Hiebert ahead of inaugural season | MLSSoccer.com
St. Louis CITY SC signed defender Kyle Hiebert from St Louis CITY2 to a two-year contract beginning in their inaugural 2023 with an option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.

Rumored MLS transfers in

Rumor: LA Galaxy pursuing Barcelona’s Riqui Puig - LAG Confidential
Could G’z bring one more before window closes?

Players heading out

Officially official: Gaga Slonina is headed to Chelsea! - Hot Time In Old Town
The 18-year-old goalkeeper joins for a reported $15 million fee, and will remain with the Fire on loan for the rest of 2022.

Report: LA Galaxy dealing Rayan Raveloson to Ligue 1's Auxerre | MLSSoccer.com
The LA Galaxy are nearing a deal that'd send midfielder Rayan Raveloson to Ligue 1 side Auxerre, as reported by The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio and teased on social media by the French club.

Reports: San Jose Earthquakes transferring Marcos Lopez to Feyenoord | MLSSoccer.com
The San Jose Earthquakes are transferring left back Marcos Lopez to Eredivisie side Feyenoord, according to reports from ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle and The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio.

Rumor: Swedish club looking to acquire Arnór Traustason - The Bent Musket
Allsvenskan-side IFK Norrköping is looking to bring the 29-year-old back to Sweden before the window closes.

Report: Revolution deal Sebastian Lletget to FC Dallas - The Bent Musket
The 29-year-old departs New England eight months after arriving.

Real Salt Lake acquire forward Danny Musovski - Angels on Parade
The moose broke loose and heads to Real Salt Lake

What’s up with Seattle Sounders?

Sounders looking for a ‘unicorn’ during transfer window - Sounder At Heart
Craig Waibel says Sounders are definitely keeping an eye out for the right player.

Identifying Sounders’ problems and how to address them with trades - Sounder At Heart
Taking a look at players around the league who could help Seattle get out of their rut

The best internal help is the best free-8 in MLS Next Pro, goal-scoring phenom Marlon Vargas.

What to Watch

A light day for soccer to watch in the U.S.

5:00 PM PT — Real España vs Real Estelí in Concacaf League action on ViX.

7:00 PM PT — Municipal vs Vega Real in Concacaf League action on ViX.

