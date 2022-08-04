Major Link Soccer: MLS Deadline Day

Transfer season is just about over for the men’s clubs in the United States. There was a lot of movement for MLS teams yesterday and there are rumors about more today.

Completed MLS transfers in

Philadelphia Union announce signing of Kenyan international midfielder Richard Odada - Brotherly Game

Odada signed to a two-year deal with options for a third and fourth year

Orlando City Signs Peruvian International Midfielder Wilder Cartagena on Loan - The Mane Land

Veteran joins Lions through 2022 with an option to extend the loan through 2023.

Jacob Shaffelburg joins Nashville SC on loan through 2022 - Waking The Red

The Reds have received $225,000 in 2022 GAM as part of the deal.

FC Dallas to acquire Sebastian Lletget from New England Revolution - Big D Soccer

The move could really boost the midfield as the club pushes for a playoff spot in 2022.

Report: Revolution acquire Charlotte FC defender Christian Makoun - The Bent Musket

Makoun joins New England after making 13 MLS appearances with Charlotte.

RSL signs Danny Musovski in $250k trade with LAFC - RSL Soapbox

RSL sends GAM to the big-spending side for Musovski

Deep Dive: Alessandro Schöpf - Eighty Six Forever

Now that he’s been spotted working out at the training facility, it seems like it’s time to post this. The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed 28-year-old Austrian International midfielder Alessandro Schöpf.

Charlotte FC sign Brian Romero as their first-ever homegrown player | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte FC have signed midfielder Brian Romero as their first-ever homegrown player, the club announced Wednesday.

St. Louis CITY SC sign NEXT Pro defender Kyle Hiebert ahead of inaugural season | MLSSoccer.com

St. Louis CITY SC signed defender Kyle Hiebert from St Louis CITY2 to a two-year contract beginning in their inaugural 2023 with an option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.

Rumored MLS transfers in

Rumor: LA Galaxy pursuing Barcelona’s Riqui Puig - LAG Confidential

Could G’z bring one more before window closes?

Players heading out

Officially official: Gaga Slonina is headed to Chelsea! - Hot Time In Old Town

The 18-year-old goalkeeper joins for a reported $15 million fee, and will remain with the Fire on loan for the rest of 2022.

Report: LA Galaxy dealing Rayan Raveloson to Ligue 1's Auxerre | MLSSoccer.com

The LA Galaxy are nearing a deal that'd send midfielder Rayan Raveloson to Ligue 1 side Auxerre, as reported by The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio and teased on social media by the French club.

Reports: San Jose Earthquakes transferring Marcos Lopez to Feyenoord | MLSSoccer.com

The San Jose Earthquakes are transferring left back Marcos Lopez to Eredivisie side Feyenoord, according to reports from ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle and The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio.

Rumor: Swedish club looking to acquire Arnór Traustason - The Bent Musket

Allsvenskan-side IFK Norrköping is looking to bring the 29-year-old back to Sweden before the window closes.

Report: Revolution deal Sebastian Lletget to FC Dallas - The Bent Musket

The 29-year-old departs New England eight months after arriving.

Real Salt Lake acquire forward Danny Musovski - Angels on Parade

The moose broke loose and heads to Real Salt Lake

What’s up with Seattle Sounders?

Sounders looking for a ‘unicorn’ during transfer window - Sounder At Heart

Craig Waibel says Sounders are definitely keeping an eye out for the right player.

Identifying Sounders’ problems and how to address them with trades - Sounder At Heart

Taking a look at players around the league who could help Seattle get out of their rut

The best internal help is the best free-8 in MLS Next Pro, goal-scoring phenom Marlon Vargas.

