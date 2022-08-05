Major Link Soccer: Yes, the Sounders were in on Suarez

We’re back with a normal, but late, Major Link Soccer. Though the transfer window is closed, MLS teams can still announce deals that were completed prior to the deadline as well as sign free agents and players from within their own ecosystem.

NWSL

Houston Dash run away from Gotham FC in 4-2 road win - Dynamo Theory

Houston got goals from Shea Groom, Sophie Schmidt, and Ebony Salmon to secure a big three points on the road.

NWSL’s Hammond speaks out on anti-Native American phrase

Angel City's Madison Hammond, NWSL's only Native American player, spoke after Gotham FC's McCall Zerboni used an anti-Native American phrase

KC Current's stadium, training facility offer unique naming-rights possibilities - Kansas City Business Journal

The groundbreaking facilities — the first of their kind in the U.S. — present unique opportunities for naming rights. KC Current President Allison Howard talks about the potential.

MLS

untitled - Dirty South Soccer

Writing these columns used to be fun after a win and cathartic after a tough loss. But now, the only feeling I feel for these columns, and frankly for this club as a whole right now, is apathy.

Brandon Vazquez added to MLS All-Star Game roster as Taty Castellanos' replacement | MLSSoccer.com

This makes sense. He's been very good.

Making history: LA Galaxy 2, C.D. Guadalajara 0 - LAG Confidential

Trophies not friendlies

other men’s club soccer

SEVEN MLS-AFFILIATED CLUBS TO JOIN MLS NEXT PRO IN 2023 | MLSNEXTPro.com

Still no word on D.C. or Montreal

1. FC Köln | World Cup break: FC head to the USA in November

Friendly season is going to overlap with World Cup season

international soccer

Euro 2022: How Sarina Wiegman’s super substitutes helped England to European glory

It’s the 110th minute in a European Championship final between England and Germany at Wembley. There’s a record-breaking crowd in the stadium. The scores are level.

Puget Sound soccer

MLS club Seattle Sounders admit they 'would have loved' to sign Luis Suarez | Goal.com

Seattle Sounders manager Brian Schmetzer has confirmed rumours surrounding Luis Suarez's transfer were true

Sounder Raul Ruidiaz to Host Exciting Soccer Clinic in Kennewick

'The Flea' will host a 60-90 minute soccer training session, demonstrating moves and plays.

What to Watch

It’s a busy weekend of soccer action with European leagues kicking off early this year due to the winter World Cup, so there’s a full slate of EPL, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 games, plus NWSL, MLS, Liga MX, South American leagues, and much, much more. Here are some highlights:

Friday

5:00 PM: Racing Louisville vs. Washington Spirit (NWSL) — Paramount+

7:30 PM: Portland Thorns vs. NC Courage (NWSL) — CBSSN

7:30 PM: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Houston Dynamo (MLS) — ESPN+

Saturday

4:30 AM: Fulham vs. Liverpool (EPL) — Peacock

7:00 AM: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton (EPL) — Peacock

9:30 AM: Everton vs. Chelsea (EPL) — USA Network

12:00 PM: Atlanta United vs. Us (MLS) — ABC

7:30 PM: Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas (MLS) — ESPN+

Sunday

6:00 AM: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (EPL) — Peacock

8:30 AM: West Ham United vs. Manchester City (EPL) — Peacock

2:00 PM: San Diego Wave vs. KC Current (NWSL) — Paramount+

3:00 PM: Chicago Red Stars vs. Gotham FC (NWSL) — Paramount+

3:00 PM: Us vs. Houston Dash (NWSL) — Paramount+

4:00 PM: Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC (NWSL) — Paramount+