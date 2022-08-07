 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seattle Sounders FC at Atlanta United: community player ratings form

Rate your Sounders following last-second loss.

By ccaldwell83
new
Photo credit: Sounders FC Communications

Seattle Sounders FC travelled to Atlanta to square off against the Uniteds, now coached by former Sounders player and assistant Gonzalo Pineda. The match progressed about as we all thought it would, with Seattle looking like the better team but failing to do winning. So it goes. Soccer is weird.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance

