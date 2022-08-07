Atlanta United vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

Just when it seemed that the Seattle Sounders’ would buck their trend of avoiding ties, Atlanta United struck just before full-time. Andrew Gutman was allowed to take a wide open shot from about 25 yards out and hit it perfectly, easily beating Stefan Frei and delivering a 2-1 win. It was the Sounders’ fourth straight road defeat and dropped them out of a playoff spot.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 – Atlanta United FC 2

Saturday, August 6, 2022

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Referee: Armando Villarreal

Assistants: Corey Parker, Logan Brown

Fourth Official: Rosendo Mendoza

VAR: Ismail Elfath

Attendance: 68,586

Weather: 90 degrees and partly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

ATL – Ronaldo Cisneros (Luiz Araújo, Caleb Wiley) 23’

SEA – Cristian Roldan 68’

ATL – Andrew Gutman (Marcelino Moreno) 90’ + 4’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Cristian Roldan (caution) 82’

ATL – Juan José Sánchez Purata (caution) 89’

SEA – Nico Lodeiro (caution) 90’+2’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou; Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák (Josh Atencio 89’); Jordan Morris, Nico Lodeiro, Léo Chú (Danny Leyva 55’); Will Bruin (Raúl Ruidíaz 55’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jackson Ragen, Kelyn Rowe, Jimmy Medranda, Dylan Teves, Fredy Montero

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 11

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 3

Atlanta United FC – Rocco Ríos Novo; Aiden McFadden (Edwin Mosquera 82’), Juan José Sánchez Purata, Alan Franco, Caleb Wiley; Santiago Sosa (Andrew Gutman 81’), Matheus Rossetto (Marcelino Moreno 45’); Ronaldo Cisneros (Franco Ibarra 65’), Thiago Almada, Luiz Araújo; Josef Martínez

Substitutes not used: Dom Dwyer, Raúl Gudiño, Alex De John, Amar Sejdić, Ronald Hernández

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 9

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks:

Saves: 3