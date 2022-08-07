Atlanta United vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

Just when it seemed that the Seattle Sounders’ would buck their trend of avoiding ties, Atlanta United struck just before full-time. Andrew Gutman was allowed to take a wide open shot from about 25 yards out and hit it perfectly, easily beating Stefan Frei and delivering a 2-1 win. It was the Sounders’ fourth straight road defeat and dropped them out of a playoff spot.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 1 – Atlanta United FC 2
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Referee: Armando Villarreal
Assistants: Corey Parker, Logan Brown
Fourth Official: Rosendo Mendoza
VAR: Ismail Elfath
Attendance: 68,586
Weather: 90 degrees and partly cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
ATL – Ronaldo Cisneros (Luiz Araújo, Caleb Wiley) 23’
SEA – Cristian Roldan 68’
ATL – Andrew Gutman (Marcelino Moreno) 90’ + 4’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA – Cristian Roldan (caution) 82’
ATL – Juan José Sánchez Purata (caution) 89’
SEA – Nico Lodeiro (caution) 90’+2’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou; Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák (Josh Atencio 89’); Jordan Morris, Nico Lodeiro, Léo Chú (Danny Leyva 55’); Will Bruin (Raúl Ruidíaz 55’)
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jackson Ragen, Kelyn Rowe, Jimmy Medranda, Dylan Teves, Fredy Montero
Total shots: 14
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 11
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 7
Saves: 3
Atlanta United FC – Rocco Ríos Novo; Aiden McFadden (Edwin Mosquera 82’), Juan José Sánchez Purata, Alan Franco, Caleb Wiley; Santiago Sosa (Andrew Gutman 81’), Matheus Rossetto (Marcelino Moreno 45’); Ronaldo Cisneros (Franco Ibarra 65’), Thiago Almada, Luiz Araújo; Josef Martínez
Substitutes not used: Dom Dwyer, Raúl Gudiño, Alex De John, Amar Sejdić, Ronald Hernández
Total shots: 10
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 9
Offside: 3
Corner-kicks:
Saves: 3
