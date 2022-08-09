Major Link Soccer: Barca want Frenkie de Jong contract extension nullified

Puget Sound

Owner Jen Barnes started formulating the idea after being unable to find a pub that would play the OL Reign semi-final last fall. Women’s sports bar Rough & Tumble to open in Ballard this winter – My Ballard

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Many North American professional sports leagues do all-star games, but the MLS version is something of an outlier, walking a fine line between showcase and showdown, especially now that the Liga MX All-Stars are the opposition. All-Star Week arrives in Minnesota: “This is the closest MLS has ever been to Liga MX” | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Ebony Salmon has been in inspired form for the Houston Dash after she was traded from Racing Louisville in June. Ebony Salmon is proving Racing Louisville wrong, one goal at a time | Pro Soccer Wire

International soccer

The U.S. Under-20 Women’s Youth National Team will compete in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup running from Aug. 10-28 in Costa Rica. Five Things To Know About The 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup | US Soccer

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says clubs should not take precedence over national teams after the Africa Cup of Nations was criticised. Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

Inter Milan have ended forward Alexis Sanchez’s contract by mutual agreement as the Chilean is linked with a move to Marseille. Alexis Sanchez: Inter Milan end forward’s contract by mutual agreement amid Marseille link - BBC Sport

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has joined Turkish club Galatasaray on a permanent deal. Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira joins Galatasaray - BBC Sport

Five substitutions are allowed in the Premier League this season, and every match saw at least four substitutions from a single team. Premier League: Clubs take advantage of five substitutes rule on opening weekend - BBC Sport

If you selected a Premier League best XI, would it have any Man United players? How about a 2nd XI? Or a 3rd? This is the issue facing Erik ten Hag. Man United boss Erik ten Hag learning that his mediocre stars are nowhere near Premier League’s best | ESPN

Poor management, on and off the field, and middling signings have left the club far behind Manchester City and Liverpool. What can Ten Hag do about the sorry decline of Manchester United? | The Guardian

BBC pundit Chris Sutton says news of Manchester United’s move for Marko Arnautovic is “a PR disaster”. Manchester United: Marko Arnautovic interest ‘a PR disaster’, says Chris Sutton - BBC Sport

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says Frenkie de Jong “wants to stay” at the club amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. Frenkie de Jong: Barcelona midfielder ‘wants to stay’ says club president Laporta - BBC Sport

Barcelona’s financial woes have created one of the strangest contract demands in recent memory. Barcelona threatens legal action in asking Frenkie de Jong to annul contract extension | Yahoo Sports

A La Liga audit said Barça do not have enough money to cover the purchase of the players they have brought in, including striker Robert Lewandowski. Barcelona blocked by La Liga from registering new players before season | The Guardian

Diego Maradona has suffered his fair share of bad busts and shoddy sculptures over the years, and the latest effort joins the list. Diego Maradona statue joins list of shoddy artwork of football’s stars | ESPN

10:00 AM: Viktoria Plzen vs. Sheriff (UEFA Champions League qualifiers) — Paramount+

10:45 AM: Midtjylland vs. Benfica (UEFA Champions League qualifiers) — Paramount+

11:30 AM: PSV vs. Monaco (UEFA Champions League qualifiers) — Paramount+

11:30 AM: Sturm Graz vs. Dynamo Kyiv (UEFA Champions League qualifiers) — Paramount+

4:00 PM: New York Red Bulls II vs. Atlanta United II (USL Championship) — ESPN+