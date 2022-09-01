Major Link Soccer: European Deadline Day

Seattle

In his own words, Jordan Morris describes his journey recovering from two ACL tears to now be on the cusp of representing the U.S. at a World Cup. USMNT's Jordan Morris - How managing Type 1 diabetes prepared me for recovering from two torn ACLs

MLS/USL

The red-hot Philadelphia Union accomplished the first of what they hope will be four goals this season, clinching a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Wednesday night courtesy of a 4-1 win over Atlanta United at Subaru Park. Playoffs in hand, Philadelphia Union stress there’s “a lot of work ahead” | MLSSoccer.com

FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez has been one of the real success stories of the 2022 MLS regular season, going from a backup fighting for starter’s minutes to being firmly on manager Gregg Berhalter’s radar for a possible US men’s national team call-up ahead of November’s FIFA World Cup. Brandon Vazquez's USMNT case: "It would be silly to not have his name involved" | MLSSoccer.com

Sporting Kansas City have signed forward Daniel Salloi to a new four-year contract through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday. Daniel Salloi signs long-term contract with Sporting Kansas City | MLSSoccer.com

United Soccer League announces expansion plans for Jacksonville

NWSL Signs Emily Madril to Professional Contract | National Women's Soccer League

The Red Stars got back in the win column this weekend with a 4-0 drubbing of Racing Louisville to keep the team on the right side of the playoff line in sixth place. The win gave a reset of purpose to the squad, with Mallory Pugh getting back to her scoring ways, and Yuki Nagasato scoring her first two goals of the season. Red Stars veterans are taking things one game at a time, because that's how they've always done it - CHGO

USA

With less than a year to the World Cup, a look at how the much-changed defending champions are shaping up. The big USWNT revitalisation project – how is Vlatko Andonovski getting on? | USA women's football team | The Guardian

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter has backed Christian Pulisic to get back in Chelsea’s starting lineup. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter backs Christian Pulisic to regain Chelsea starting place

The new season is here, and for Americans abroad, there are some fresh jerseys to add to your collection. 25 best Yanks Abroad club jerseys - Stars and Stripes FC

The right back would head to the defending Serie A champions on loan. Report: AC Milan in talks to acquire Sergiño Dest - Stars and Stripes FC

American investment firm RedBird has completed a £1bn purchase of AC Milan from Elliott Advisors. AC Milan: American investment firm RedBird buys Serie A club for £1bn - BBC Sport

Pepi makes a move to regain some confidence. Official: Ricardo Pepi headed to FC Groningen on loan - Stars and Stripes FC

World

Premier League clubs are looking to further smash the spending record on transfer deadline day - but when is it? Transfer deadline day: Summer window set to close with record spending set to grow - BBC Sport

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says officials in England “have to learn” how to use the Video Assistant Referee system after his side were held to a Premier League draw at West Ham. West Ham 1-1 Tottenham: Thilo Kehrer own goal and Tomas Soucek score

England defender on her target after the Euros triumph, getting to grips with Spanish and the fight against online hate speech. Lucy Bronze: ‘Barcelona made me sing Sweet Caroline. My toes were curling’ | Women's football | The Guardian

Five-sticker packs for football tournament in Qatar are 12.5% more than for Russia 2018. Inflation pushes average cost of filling Panini 2022 World Cup sticker album to £870 | Inflation | The Guardian

Regragui appointed Morocco coach ahead of World Cup

Paul Pogba’s knee injury could save France coach Didier Deschamps from having to make a painful choice. For the midfielder’s fitness could prove to be the determining factor in deciding whether he plays at the World Cup, amid an extortion scandal that threatens to disrupt France’s preparations for the tournament in Qatar. Pogba's World Cup place in doubt amid scandal and bad knee

Legacy Programme guarantees long-lasting impact of record-breaking tournament. Women’s EURO watched by over 365 million people globally | Inside UEFA | UEFA.com

Chelsea boss Tuchel has received a fine and written warning for comments after Chelsea’s draw with Spurs. Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea manager fined £20,000 for Anthony Taylor comments - BBC Sport

How an Afghan soccer player and her teammates fled their homes, outran a murderous regime and forged the uncertain beginnings of a new life. How an Afghan Soccer Player Escaped the Taliban and Began a New Life - The New York Times

Chelsea have offered Ajax €50 million to sign Mexico international Edson Alvarez, sources told ESPN. Sources: Chelsea make €50 million offer for Ajax, Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez

Derlis Gonzalez’s second-half goal gave Paraguay a 1-0 win over Mexico in a friendly on Wednesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Mexico lose pre-World Cup friendly 1-0 to Paraguay

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM - Denmark v. Montenegro - UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying - Paramount+

11:00 AM - AZ Alkmaar v. NEC - Eredivisie - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Atalanta v. Torino - Serie A - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Bologna v. Salernitana - Serie A - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Leicester City v. Manchester United - Premier League - USA Network, UNIVERSO

4:00 PM - Huracán v. Central Córdoba SdE - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Atletico San Luis v. Tijuana - Liga MX - TUDN

7:00 PM - Queretaro v. Puebla - Liga MX - TUDN

Women’s and Men’s NCAA Soccer from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM on ESPN+