After a fun little weather delay, the Seattle Sounders built a 2-0 lead in what many were calling a must-win match by making and taking a couple chances. First, Albert Rusnák slotted in a peach of a free kick. Early in the second half, Raúl Ruidíaz scrambled in a second on the counter. From there, Seattle’s passivity took over and Orlando City put in three unanswered. They scored the types of goals Seattle used to score and willed themselves to a 3-2 victory.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance