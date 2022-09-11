Sounders vs. Austin FC: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders scored one of their most impressive wins of the MLS regular-season on Saturday, dominating Austin FC to claim a 3-0 win. The win moved them to within four points of the playoff line with four matches left to play. Raúl Ruidíaz scored a brace and Jordan Morris had two assists.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 – Austin FC 0

Saturday, September 10, 2022

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Marcos Deoliveira

Assistants: Michael Barwegen, Jose Da Silva

Fourth Official: Katja Koroleva

VAR: Ted Unkel

Attendance: 34,721

Weather: 89 degrees and smoke

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (Nico Lodeiro) 12’

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (Jordan Morris, Alex Roldan) 34’

SEA – Ruben Gabrielsen (OG) 68’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Josh Atencio (caution) 25’

SEA – Alex Roldan (caution) 58’

ATX – Jhojan Valencia (caution) 67’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Jackson Ragen 88’), Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou; Danny Leyva, Josh Atencio (Kelyn Rowe 76’); Jordan Morris (Fredy Montero 76’), Nico Lodeiro, Albert Rusnák (Léo Chú 88’); Raúl Ruidíaz (Dylan Teves 90’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jimmy Medranda, Ethan Dobbelaere, Will Bruin

Total shots: 5

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 8

Offside: 5

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 1

Austin FC – Brad Stuver; Jon Gallagher, Ruben Gabrielsen, Julio Cascante (Jhohan Romaña 73’), Nick Lima; Daniel Pereira (Jhojan Valencia 61’), Alexander Ring; Diego Fagúndez, Felipe Martins (Owen Wolff 61’), Ethan Finlay (Emiliano Rigoni 61’); Maximiliano Urruti (Sebastián Driussi 84’)

Substitutes not used: Danny Hoesen, Hector Jimenez, Andrew Tarbell, Zan Kolmanic

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 12

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 1

Saves: 2