Sounders vs. Austin FC: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders scored one of their most impressive wins of the MLS regular-season on Saturday, dominating Austin FC to claim a 3-0 win. The win moved them to within four points of the playoff line with four matches left to play. Raúl Ruidíaz scored a brace and Jordan Morris had two assists.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 3 – Austin FC 0
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Venue: Lumen Field
Referee: Marcos Deoliveira
Assistants: Michael Barwegen, Jose Da Silva
Fourth Official: Katja Koroleva
VAR: Ted Unkel
Attendance: 34,721
Weather: 89 degrees and smoke
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (Nico Lodeiro) 12’
SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (Jordan Morris, Alex Roldan) 34’
SEA – Ruben Gabrielsen (OG) 68’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA – Josh Atencio (caution) 25’
SEA – Alex Roldan (caution) 58’
ATX – Jhojan Valencia (caution) 67’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Jackson Ragen 88’), Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou; Danny Leyva, Josh Atencio (Kelyn Rowe 76’); Jordan Morris (Fredy Montero 76’), Nico Lodeiro, Albert Rusnák (Léo Chú 88’); Raúl Ruidíaz (Dylan Teves 90’)
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jimmy Medranda, Ethan Dobbelaere, Will Bruin
Total shots: 5
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 8
Offside: 5
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 1
Austin FC – Brad Stuver; Jon Gallagher, Ruben Gabrielsen, Julio Cascante (Jhohan Romaña 73’), Nick Lima; Daniel Pereira (Jhojan Valencia 61’), Alexander Ring; Diego Fagúndez, Felipe Martins (Owen Wolff 61’), Ethan Finlay (Emiliano Rigoni 61’); Maximiliano Urruti (Sebastián Driussi 84’)
Substitutes not used: Danny Hoesen, Hector Jimenez, Andrew Tarbell, Zan Kolmanic
Total shots: 10
Shots on goal: 1
Fouls: 12
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 1
Saves: 2
