Major Link Soccer: An American Club World Cup

Seattle

Ilijiah Paul’s 5th goal in 5 games secured a draw for UW. Washington Ends In 1-1 Draw With Air Force - University of Washington Athletics

The Seattle Sounders have found their spark at just the right time. Sounders attack firing on all cylinders as postseason push continues | Seattle Sounders

Tacoma Defiance finished the weekend in first place in the West. They’re more than worth watching. MATCH RECAP: Tacoma Scores Late Goal to Secure 1-0 Victory Over Whitecaps FC 2 | Tacoma Defiance

Jordyn Huitema’s first NWSL goal and a banger from Rose Lavelle helped secure a somewhat frustrating draw. Match Recap: OL Reign Earns a Point Against Chicago — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

Nationally ranked and undefeated is a pretty good way to start a season. No. 24 Huskies Remain Undefeated with 1-1 Draw at Portland - University of Washington Athletics

Getting a second consecutive win, and doing it in style, did a lot for confidence in the team’s ability to keep the playoff streak alive. Seattle’s playoff hopes surge vs. Austin: “Today you see the real Sounders” | MLSSoccer.com

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Gonzalo Pineda is staying, for now, so who’s on the way out? Report: Gonzalo Pineda set to return as Atlanta United manager - Dirty South Soccer

Real Salt Lake’s stadium will don the name of a local company that has expanded greatly in recent years. Real Salt Lake’s stadium has a new name, but fans say they’ll never stop calling it ‘The RioT’

RSL will play at America First Field. RSL stadium sponsor announced as America First Credit Union - RSL Soapbox

The game has been postponed due to a water-logged pitch in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. postponed

68 goals for, 22 goals allowed: Philadelphia Union are simply tearing teams apart. The Philadelphia Union are a buzzsaw: “What’s going on here is special” | MLSSoccer.com

Alex Villanueva put in a Man of the Match performance as OCSC topped Los Dos.

While the Sounders grow back into their power, some of the league’s other “big” teams are sliding into the sewer. Columbus Crew choke another lead, LAFC get outsmarted in Dallas & more from Week 30 | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

When a friendly means much more. Demand for women’s sports? Copa Angelina proved it’s alive and well - Angels on Parade

Congratulations to Jasmyne Spencer on her 150th regular season NWSL appearance! Fighting for the playoffs: Houston Dash 1, Angel City FC 1 - Angels on Parade

San Diego and Washington traded goals in a high-scoring contest. Spirited effort falls short: Washington Spirit 4, San Diego Wave FC 3 - LAG Confidential

USA

The Sounders could have a much shorter trip on their hands to participate in the Club World Cup. Report: USA “serious candidate” to host FIFA Club World Cup - Stars and Stripes FC

Moving away from a team where you’re unwanted is obviously a good move. USMNT defender Sergino Dest’s deadline-day move from Barcelona to Milan suited all parties - The Athletic

Global men’s soccer

Michael Gspurning’s club is the new Bundesliga Darling. Union Berlin — the anti-establishment club - Bavarian Football Works

“But with repeated bouts of exercise and shortened recovery periods, we get to a point where the stress-strain curve becomes excessive, and the strain becomes higher than the body’s ability to adapt.” Fixture fatigue: What happens to players when the games pile up - The Athletic

It’s made all the worse by rumors that Todd Boehly was essentially tampering in his recruitment of Graham Potter. Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea sacking - We Ain't Got No History

What’s not to love about a goalkeeper goal, assuming it wasn’t scored against your team. History as Pumas UNAM tie Toluca with a last minute goalkeeper goal - FMF State Of Mind

Going out and getting Dest seems like an even better move now. AC Milan Confirm Right Back Is Out For Five Months After Surgery On Hamstring - The AC Milan Offside

Mamma Mia! Juventus 2 - Salernitana 2: Initial reaction and random observations - Black & White & Read All Over

Culture

