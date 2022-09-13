Major Link Soccer: Diego Costa to Wolves

MLS

The 2022 regular season is just about over, and with qualification for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs a leading metric of success or failure around the league, the pressure is high for those chasing one of those 14 coveted slots. Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 30? | MLSSoccer.com

Austin will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if Austin win or draw vs. Salt Lake. Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Tuesday or Wednesday (Week 31) | MLSSoccer.com

The top 25-selling jerseys of the 2022 MLS campaign were unveiled Monday, with the former Real Madrid superstar followed by Charlotte FC defender Christian Fuchs (No. 2), Gareth Bale: LAFC superstar leads top-selling MLS jerseys in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

U.S. Soccer says an investigation into alleged abuse and misconduct in the NWSL is expected to be completed by early next month. U.S. Soccer to release findings of NWSL investigation in October

USA

Gio Reyna faces old pal Erling Haaland in Manchester, along with a full slate of Americans in Champions League. USMNT midweek viewing guide: The Champions return - Stars and Stripes FC

Another huge test for the defending World Cup champions. USWNT to play Spain in October friendly in Pamplona - Stars and Stripes FC

World

Rob Page has signed a four-year deal to coach Wales, the World Cup-bound team said on Tuesday. Wales remove interim tag for coach Rob Page ahead of World Cup

Chelsea’s home game with Liverpool and Leeds United’s trip to Manchester United have been postponed this weekend because of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Premier League: Chelsea-Liverpool, Man Utd-Leeds & Brighton-Palace off before Queen's funeral - BBC Sport

Wolves sign former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa on a free transfer until the end of the season. Diego Costa: Wolves sign former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker until end of season - BBC Sport

What will be the impact on the postponement of matches on the opening weekend of the Women’s Super League? WSL season: How have postponements impacted league? - BBC Sport

The Tottenham manager has admitted his shock at the death of the monarch and has backed the Premier League’s decision to postpone games. Antonio Conte reveals Buckingham Palace visit to pay respects to the Queen | Tottenham Hotspur | The Guardian

The fact that the game is no longer passive when fans fall ill should be celebrated. For many supporters, football is life. Events at Cádiz show how football can shine in displaying its humanity | La Liga | The Guardian

The opening round of Spain’s new professional women’s football league was called off female referees demanded professional status and payment in line with the men’s La Liga. Referee pay strike in Spain halts start of professional women’s league | Women's football | The Guardian

Following the death of the Queen, all Premier League, EFL and WSL fixtures were called off, while other sports continued, in some circles the decision has been praised but in reality it was the wrong choice to make. Football is obsessed with doing right thing but got fixtures decision horribly wrong - John Cross - Irish Mirror Online

Could be bad news for Xavier Arreaga. Ecuador face being kicked out of World Cup with new evidence that Byron Castillo is Colombian | Daily Mail Online

Barca coach Xavi Hernandez insists his team are not entering a “house of horror” when they face Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the Champions League. Barcelona's trip to Bayern Munich no 'house of horrors' - Xavi Hernandez

Culture

As tabletop sales have moved more and more online, small physical game stores have found new ways to evolve and survive. Long live the FLGS. Friendly local game stores remain one of the best places to buy tabletop games - Polygon

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - Viktoria Plzeň v. Internazionale - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Sporting CP v. Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, TUDN, UniMas

11:00 AM - The Citadel v. Charleston So. - NCAA Women’s Soccer - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Liverpool v. Ajax - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Porto v. Club Brugge - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Bayer Leverkusen v. Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Bayern Munich v. Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, TUDN, Univision

12:00 PM - Olympique Marseille v. Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Preston North End v. Burnley - EFL Championship - ESPN+

12:30 PM - Vélez Sarsfield v. Central Córdoba SdE - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Huracán v. Barracas Central -

3:00 PM - Godoy Cruz v. Tigre - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

4:30 PM - CF Montreal v. Chicago Fire - MLS - ESPN+

5:00 PM - Inter Miami v. Columbus Crew - MLS - ESPN+

5:00 PM - Minnesota United v. LAFC - MLS - ESPN+

5:30 PM - Houston Dynamo v. New England Revolution - MLS - ESPN+

5:30 PM - Sporting KC v. DC United - MLS - ESPN+

5:30 PM - Platense v. Unión Santa Fe - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Racing Club v. Patronato - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Chivas de Guadalajara v. Tigres UANL - Liga MX - Universo

7:00 PM - Alajuelense v. Alianza - CONCACAF League - TUDN

NCAA Men’s Soccer from 2:00 PM to 7:30 PM on ESPN+.