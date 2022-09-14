Major Link Soccer: New Chelsea owner wants EPL all-star game

MLS / US men’s club soccer

From the USL Championship to facing the biggest stars of Africa. How Augustine Williams’ change in mindset took him to the Africa Cup of Nations with Sierra Leone | USL

D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney gave Matai Akinmboni his debut at 15, making him the third-youngest starter in MLS history. Who is Matai Akinmboni? 15-year-old DC United defender | Pro Soccer Wire

International soccer

Lack of water and air conditioning were among the biggest concerns at Qatar’s biggest World Cup venue. World Cup 2022: Qatar opened its massive Lusail Stadium and the reviews were ... not great | Yahoo Sports

ASN expects one Sounder to make the cut. ASN article: Predicting the September roster and analyzing the USMNT player pool

Wales manager Rob Page wants to channel Michael Sheen’s passion to the benefit of his team after seeing the actor’s speech on A League of Their Own. Wales football squad want visit from Michael Sheen after seeing rousing speech | The Guardian

Finishing out the year with arguably the toughest opponent of them all. USWNT to play Germany in pair of November friendlies - Stars and Stripes FC

World men’s club soccer

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has suggested that the Premier League should borrow from American sports by holding a north vs. south all-star game. Chelsea’s Todd Boehly eyes U.S.-style all-star game for Premier League | ESPN

Northern Irish teenager Christopher Atherton has become the youngest senior footballer in the UK at 13 years and 329 days old. Christopher Atherton: Glenavon teenager breaks record as UK’s youngest senior footballer - BBC Sport

The ultimate late bloomer? How Josh Cohen became Israel’s top player, where he has led Maccabi Haifa to the Champions League. Josh Cohen went from USL to become Israel’s top player. He’ll now face Juventus, PSG in Champions League | ESPN

Chelsea vice-captain Jorginho has said the players “are responsible” for the departure of Thomas Tuchel last week. Chelsea players to blame for Thomas Tuchel sacking - Jorginho | ESPN

Edouard Mendy and N’Golo Kante will miss Graham Potter’s first game in charge when Chelsea face RB Salzburg in the Champions League. Chelsea v FC Red Bull Salzburg: Edouard Mendy and N’Golo Kante out - BBC Sport

Potter says the challenge of being Chelsea manager was “too big to turn down”. Graham Potter: Challenge of being Chelsea manager ‘too big to turn down’ - BBC Sport

Kjetil Knutsen, Roberto De Zerbi and Franck Haise are on the Seagulls’ shortlist to replace Graham Potter as head coach. Brighton to begin talks this week with candidates to succeed Graham Potter | The Guardian

Tottenham conceded two injury-time goals as they slumped to a Champions League defeat against Sporting Lisbon in Portugal. Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Tottenham: Antonio Conte’s side lose for first time this season - BBC Sport

A look back at the key moments in Liverpool’s dramatic win over Ajax in Champions League action. Liverpool 2, Ajax 1 - Match Recap: Cometh The Hour, Cometh The Matip - The Liverpool Offside

Bayern Munich beat Barcelona in a battle of European heavyweights in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday night. Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski homecoming falls flat with defeat - BBC Sport

Bayern Munich fans protested against football supporters being impacted by the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Bayern Munich fans protest match delays due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death | ESPN

9:45 AM: Milan vs. Dinamo Zagreb (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+ / TUDN

9:45 AM: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Celtic (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Rangers vs. Napoli (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Chelsea vs. Salzburg (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+ / TUDN

12:00 PM: Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: København vs. Sevilla (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Juventus vs. Benfica (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Maccabi Haifa vs. PSG (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

3:00 PM: Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United (MLS) — ESPN+

4:00 PM: NC Courage vs. Angel City FC (NWSL) — Paramount+

4:20 PM: NYCFC vs. Atlas (Campeones Cup) — ESPN2 / TUDN

5:00 PM: Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City Current (NWSL) — Paramount+

6:15 PM: Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake (MLS) — ESPN+

7:00 PM: Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) — ESPN+

7:00 PM: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LA Galaxy (MLS) — ESPN+