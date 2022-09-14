Jordan Morris among 26 players named to USMNT roster

Jordan Morris was among a list of 26 players called into the United States men’s national team for a pair of friendlies during the final international window before the November World Cup. The training camp as well as both games will be played in Europe, on Sept. 23 against Japan in Germany and on Sept. 27 against Saudi Arabia in Spain.

Morris will most likely miss the Seattle Sounders’ match against FC Cincinnati on Sept. 27. FCC striker Brandon Vazquez was one of the more surprising players to be left off the USMNT roster. While things can still change, this roster is expected to be a reasonably close approximation of who USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter intends to bring to Qatar.

The Sounders could be missing several players for that FCC match, which had been moved from earlier in the season in order to accommodate Concacaf Champions League play. Alex Roldan (El Salvador) and Raúl Ruidíaz (Peru) were both listed on their respective national team rosters; Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador), Nouhou (Cameroon) and Albert Rusnák (Slovakia) are all expected to be named to their national team rosters; and Cristian Roldan (groin surgery) will still be out with an injury.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB/COUNTRY; CAPS/GOALS)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Luton Town/ENG; 8/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 10/0), Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG; 18/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 27/1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 11/0), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 17/2), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 27/3), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 8/0), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 2/0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp/BEL; 8/1), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 74/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 31/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 52/2), Tyler Adams (Leeds United/ENG; 30/1), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 11/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 35/9), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 19/0), Malik Tillman (Rangers/SCO; 2/0)

FORWARDS (8): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 22/6), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 47/10), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 13/7), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 48/11), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen/NED; 11/3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 51/21), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 12/4), Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 19/3)