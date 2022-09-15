Major Link Soccer: NYCFC win Campeones Cup

Puget Sound

The B.C. government is investing $300,000 into the next phase of a high-speed train between Vancouver and Seattle and Portland. Vancouver-Seattle high-speed rail study funding | CityNews Vancouver

MLS / US men’s club soccer

With local and national support, USL Championship champs keep their home. Orange County SC get ‘guarantee’ of return to stadium in 2023 - Angels on Parade

Gotta be better than winning CCL, right? NYCFC takes 2022 Campeones Cup with 2-0 win over Atlas

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The Kansas City Current’s rise from the bottom of the NWSL table to first place in one year starts with a team culture of having fun. The secrets behind the Kansas City Current’s stunning turnaround | Just Women’s Sports

The first round of matches in Spain’s new women’s professional league will take place this weekend after a dispute with refereeing officials is resolved. Liga F: Spain’s women’s professional league begins after referee strike resolved - BBC Sport

It’s 31st July 2022, and Wembley is ready for the final of the Women’s Euros 2022. There are 62 minutes on the clock and deadlock exists between England and Germany. Keira Walsh picks the ball deep, weighs up her options, and spots Ella Toone making a run in behind. She plays a perfect lofted ball behind Germany’s backline. 1-0 England. Keira Walsh – The Metronome - Analytics FC

Playoffs are fun, but winning the Shield deserves praise. The NWSL’s regular season matters more if we let it - The Gaming Society

Manchester United midfielder Jackie Groenen has thanked the Women’s Super League club’s “amazing” fans after joining PSG. Jackie Groenen: Manchester United midfielder joins Paris St-Germain - BBC Sport

Matthew McConaughey will no longer star in Dallas String, a soccer movie set up at Skydance. Matthew McConaughey Movie Dallas Sting Scrapped – The Hollywood Reporter

Not soccer related, but an interesting experiment in pro women’s hockey — the Metropolitan Riveters have reached a three-year agreement to hold practices and home games inside American Dream, New Jersey’s megamall. Metropolitan Riveters to play home games in New Jersey megamall American Dream

International soccer

The USMNT will debut them in the September friendlies. 2022 U.S. Soccer jerseys released - Stars and Stripes FC

We give a “hit” or “miss” rating for each of the World Cup kits released this week for teams including United States, France and hosts Qatar. Nike’s World Cup kits - United States, Netherlands miss the mark, but Brazil and Portugal good | ESPN

World men’s club soccer

Erling Haaland scored an incredible goal as Man City defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League. Haaland scores unreal goal as Man City downs Dortmund | Pro Soccer Wire

PSG forward Neymar has hit out at a referee after he received a booking for his celebration in the Champions League on Wednesday. PSG’s Neymar slams Champions League referee on Twitter after booking for trademark celebration | ESPN

Real Madrid need two late goals to beat Leipzig as boss Carlo Ancelotti becomes the second manager to win 100 Champions League games. Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig: Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio score late goals - BBC Sport

Mainz coach Bo Svensson is on Brighton’s shortlist to replace Graham Potter as manager. Brighton: Mainz coach Bo Svensson on shortlist to replace Graham Potter - BBC Sport

A brother of Paul Pogba is in police custody in connection with organised armed extortion against the Juventus midfielder, sources told ESPN. Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias in police custody over blackmail affair - sources | ESPN

