Rarely in the history of this rivalry — the oldest in North American soccer, dating to 1974 — has more been on the line than in Saturday’s match between the Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps. A win for either team keeps their playoff hopes alive, while anything less would be a significant blow to the Sounders or would effectively eliminate the Whitecaps.

The Sounders come in riding their first winning streak since June and are trying to win three straight for the first time this year, while the Whitecaps are coming off their first win in five games but with just two days’ rest. The Sounders are also riding a 15-game unbeaten streak against the Whitecaps, last losing to their northern neighbors in 2017. The Sounders would tie the longest unbeaten streak against an MLS opponent if they get a result.

Notes

Raul Ruidíaz has eight goals in eight career matches against the Whitecaps, including two in their last meeting earlier this year.

The Whitecaps are coming off just their second three-goal performance of the season, having last pulled that off in a 3-3 tie with the San Jose Earthquakes in May.

Lucas Cavallini is out while serving the third of a four-game suspension he picked up after stomping on a Nashville player.

This is the 148th all-time meeting between the Cascadia rivals. The Sounders have a 72-50-25 record.

A loss would guarantee the Sounders finish with their lowest-ever road-point total in a 34-game season.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Vancouver

OUT: Deiber Caicedo (R knee); Sebastian Berhalter (suspended); Lucas Cavallini (suspended)

Seattle:

OUT: João Paulo (R ACL tear); Cristian Roldan (groin surgery); Andrew Thomas (lower back stress fracture); Obed Vargas (lower back stress fracture)

Officials

REF: Ramy Touchan; AR1: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt; AR2: Felisha Mariscal; 4TH: Alain Ruch; VAR: Jair Marrufo; AVAR: Fabio Tovar

How to Watch

Match date/time: Saturday, September 17th, 7:08 PM PT

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in-market), ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market)

Local English TV: Fox13+ (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Radio: 950 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Jackson and Fewing)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders at Whitecaps; watch with us

