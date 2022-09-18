Well, I’m sure this makes me a fair-weather fan, but it feels like it might be over. I hope it’s not! And I’m guessing there are some mathematical permutations that still see your Seattle Sounders make the playoffs, but after last night’s loss in Vancouver, it feels like those are few and far between.

Just as those dudes were getting my hopes up, they went and did all the things that have brought them to this point: listless, tentative play; double- and triple-clutching their passes; long spells lacking in rhythm. It didn’t help that yet another opponent scored what is likely a once-in-a-lifetime goal, but at this point, you almost expect those.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance