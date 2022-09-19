Major Link Soccer: Rose, Rapinoe, Reign running riot

OL Reign just keep coming up with impressive and surprising results, but things haven’t been quite so good for Seattle’s other professional soccer sides. Sadly, if not necessarily surprisingly, this weekend featured a number of incidents of racism in the US and abroad. Taxi Fountas is accused of having used the n-word during DC United’s game against Inter Miami, fans at a San Diego Wave game were assaulted by another person in attendance and subjected to xenophobic abuse, and Atletico Madrids put on a racist display targeting Vinicius outside of the Madrid derby. There was some actual football played as well, of course. Liverpool FC Women claimed a win in their first game of the new WSL season, Arsenal’s men’s side find themselves leading the Premier League, and Juventus appear to be something of a sinking ship.

Seattle

Sofia Huerta took part in an interview series discussing her heritage and how it impacts her and her career as a professional athlete. 3 inspiring leaders on celebrating their cultures | Saks Fifth Avenue

Nico Lodeiro is in a five-way tie with an overall rating of 79. FIFA 23 ratings: Nico Lodeiro is 10th highest rated player in MLS | MLSSoccer.com

Four Sounders named to top ten lists across various player ratings for MLS in FIFA 23. Breaking down the FIFA 23 ratings reveal for MLS players | Seattle Sounders

A tale as old as time: OL Reign took all three points thanks to the heroics of Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe. Match Recap: OL Reign Earns Comeback Win in North Carolina — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

Tobin Heath’s season is over as she recovers from surgery that should hopefully finally resolve the issue she’s dealt with since her time at Manchester United. Tobin Heath will miss rest of NWSL season after knee surgery

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Inter Miami’s Phil Neville and DeAndre Yedlin both accused D.C. United’s Taxi Fountas of directing a racial slur at Damion Lowe. D.C. United’s Taxi Fountas accused of racial slur by Inter Miami

A 1-1 draw with already eliminated San Jose secured a playoff spot for Dallas. Three takeaways from FC Dallas drawing the San Jose Earthquakes - Big D Soccer

Toronto FC’s big Summer signings have made the team more exciting, but they weren’t enough to carry them into the playoffs. Recap: Toronto FC eliminated from playoff contention following heavy defeat to Orlando - Waking The Red

NWSL/Women’s soccer

The manager talks openly about grief and loss, the new regime at Chelsea and feeling ready for the new season ahead. ‘I’m well again’: Emma Hayes on hidden trauma, ADHD and Chelsea upheaval | Chelsea Women | The Guardian

Rachel Roberts takes a look at the big talking points after Emma Hayes’ serial winners slump to a shock 3-0 defeat to the newly-promoted Reds in their opening fixture of the 2022/23 season. Five things we learned from newbies Liverpool making WSL champions Chelsea pay the penalty – The Offside Rule

The NWSL’s awards season is starting to pick up. Today, we’re examining the top Coach of the Year candidates. Stoney, Wilkinson, or Potter? Analyzing the NWSL Coach of the Year race - Backheeled

Was this a controlled football match and a comfortable win by the Spirit? In 2022?? Is that allowed??? Washington Spirit get their second win in a row, scoring two unanswered against NJ/NY Gotham FC - Black And Red United

The Dash beat the Red Stars 1-0 behind Ebony Salmon’s goal and move to first place in the NWSL. Houston Dash vault to first place with big road win over Red Stars - Dynamo Theory

Danger lies ahead if the game follows the men’s lead and ends up locked in a toxifying money-driven arms race to the top After joyous summer English women’s football faces a battle for its soul | Women's football | The Guardian

San Diego had a home opener for the ages, setting records and securing the points. Surf’s up in Snapdragon: San Diego Wave FC 1, Angel City FC 0 - LAG Confidential

For the Wave FC defender, expansion teams are setting new standards and helping to grow the NWSL. Madison Pogarch talks full circle moments and forging traditions in San Diego - All For XI

With only Racing Louisville and NJ/NY Gotham FC eliminated and two weeks left in the season, there are still plenty of twists and turns before we reach the playoffs. The NWSL Playoffs are just over the horizon - All For XI

A goal from Hailie Mace has KC within arm’s length of the Shield. KC Current earn a point after late goal in stoppage time - The Blue Testament

USA

A minor injury to Yunus Musah has created an opportunity for Johnny to show more of what he’s accomplished in Brazil. Johnny Cardoso Replaces Yunus Musah on USMNT roster - Stars and Stripes FC

Further injuries in the squad hav resulted in a double switch at centerback. Mark McKenzie, Erik Palmer-Brown added to USMNT roster for pre-World Cup friendlies | MLSSoccer.com

World men’s soccer

After this incident, the English should forfeit any right to get annoyed by Americans associating with the sport. They have relinquished ownership. 'Despicable' amateur football teams in Sheffield face punishment for playing after Queen's death | UK News | Sky News

Chelsea seem to have found a football mind to balance the demands and desires of Todd Boehly. Chelsea closing in on Christoph Freund agreement — reports - We Ain't Got No History

Arsenal are top of the table. Arsenal 3 - Brentford 0: Gunners go back top with a complete performance - The Short Fuse

Marco Reus leaves a very real shadow looming over Dortmund’s win against Schalke. Post Match Reaction: DERBYSIEGER ... but at what cost? - Fear The Wall

Juventus are in very real trouble. Juventus 0 - Monza 1: Initial reaction and random observations - Black & White & Read All Over

It should go without saying, but there’s no place in football or in life for this behavior or the attitude that causes it. 3 things: Racism toward Vinícius dominates story of Atleti derby defeat - Into the Calderon

There’s yet another teenage star in the making at Barcelona. Alejandro Balde is this season’s breakout star for Barcelona - Barca Blaugranes

What’s on TV today?

12:00 PM - Tenerife vs. Malaga (Segunda Division) - ESPN+

12:30 PM - Arsenal vs. Aldovisi (Primera División) - ESPN+

3:00 PM - Boca Juniors vs. Huracan (Primera División) - ESPN+

5:00 PM - America vs. Monterrey (Liga MX Femenil) - VIX+

7:00 PM - Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL (Liga MX Femenil) - Telemundo Deportes en Vivo