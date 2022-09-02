Major Link Soccer: Houston Dynamo are getting good, ugh

Hey there dads. This is very, very bad. Don’t assault referees.

Soccer dad jailed after assaulting referee - The Gila Herald

Good

MLS

Power Ranking Averages - Week 27 (9/1/22) - RSL Soapbox

I'm not mad. I'm disappointed.

Steve Clark, Coco Carrasquilla, Tim Parker, and Paulo Nagamura named to MLS Team of the Week - Dynamo Theory

The Dynamo received multiple awards after their big win over LAFC.

other men’s club soccer

Centene Stadium will host first soccer game on Sept. 18 | St. Louis CITY SC | stltoday.com

Another MLS stadium so small one must question the team's ambition opens next year, or this year if you're into MLS Next Pro.

Chris Garcia loaned to El Paso Locomotive - RSL Soapbox

Garcia, 19, departs to USL side with three MLS minutes in 2022

Sergiño Dest joins AC Milan: official statement | AC Milan

The Amercan defender has signed a deal with the Club

Sources - Thorns owner Merritt Paulson urged Paul Riley to opt out of USWNT job

Though Riley was fired over allegations of sexual misconduct, sources say his image continued to be protected by executives in Portland and beyond.

San Diego Wave-Angel City FC sellout match set to break NWSL attendance mark

The San Diego Wave vs. Angel City FC Sept. 17 is already a sell-out and is set to break the NWSL single-game attendance record.

Miri Taylor on Her Angel City Experience So Far - Our Game Magazine

English forward Miri Taylor reflects on her experience as a rookie with Angel City FC.

Stats Beyond the Surface: Attacking Midfielders - National Women's Soccer League

Let’s take a look at what makes a good choice in the attacking midfielder position when selecting players for your NWSL fantasy team.

The NWSL’s stars are heating up - The Gaming Society

Now’s the time to start watching.

How Gotham FC is rebuilding amid a tough NWSL season - The Athletic

General manager Yael Averbuch explains a recent flurry of roster and staff moves.

other women’s club soccer

Barcelona’s Lucy Bronze Believes She Is Better Suited To Playing Abroad

A representative of EE Hope United, a camapign tackling online sexist abuse, Lucy Bronze, the only English player in history to start in teams which have won European titles at club and international level, feels she is better suited to playing abroad after signing for Spanish champions FC Barcelona

North London Derby set to break WSL attendance record | News | Arsenal.com

38,500 tickets have been sold as Arsenal women's side take on Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium

United States national team

USWNT 2022 Friendly: Scouting Nigeria - Stars and Stripes FC

The United States hosts two friendlies against the African power on Saturday and Tuesday

Does USWNT have room for Tobin Heath and Mia Fishel?

Under coach Vlatko Andonovski, some USWNT players who won World Cups have disappeared while some up-and-comers can't crack the roster.

Official: John Brooks signs with Benfica - Stars and Stripes FC

His long run to find a team is over.

other international soccer

Seven Years and Zero Titles Later, It's Time for Jorge Vilda to LEAVE - Sporting Her

In the seven years of coaching the Spanish Women's National Team, Jorge Vilda has achieved average results. It's time for him to leave.

Puget Sound soccer

Seattle Seahawks Celebrate 2022 Season with Exciting Gameday Enhancements

Some of these improvements will be available at Sounders and Reign games too. Cityside Bar will not be open for another couple of weeks.

Olympic gold medalist Stephanie Cox ready to lead Puget Sound women's soccer - University of Puget Sound

Olympic gold medalist Stephanie Cox is ready to lead one of the nation's leading NCAA D-III women's soccer programs. The Loggers' new head coach is a former member.

other stuff I like

Character Origins - One D&D - Sources - D&D Beyond

The survey for the new race and background playtest is out.

Everything The Rings of Power revisits from the Lord of the Rings trilogy - Polygon

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV show premieres on Sept. 1 and provides a new look at Middle-earth, Sauron, Galadriel, and other iconic things audiences will recognize from Peter Jackson’s movie trilogy.

What to Watch

Friday

4:00 PM PT — Atlético Ottawa vs FC Edmonton on FS2. Former Defiance star Azriel Gonzalez has a goal in each of his last three games.

4:30 PM PT — Louisville vs Seattle U men on ESPN+. Pete Fewing’s side has a tough schedule to start their year.

7:30 PM PT — Washington men vs Utah Valley is at Husky Soccer Stadium. Former Sounders Academy players are all over the squad.

Saturday

7:00 AM PT — Brentford vs Leeds United states on USA Network and Universo. Will England’s most American team snag another win on network tv?

9:30 AM PT — Aston Villa vs Manchester City on NBC and Universo. Watch this one so you’re even more confused why Aaron likes Villa.

10:00 AM PT — USWNT vs Nigeria on FOX. Reign squad represent.

5:05 PM PT — Atlas vs Pumas UNAM on Univision and TUDN. Pumas is 17th. Did Seattle break them?

5:30 PM PT — Nashville SC vs Austin on ESPN+. Go Austin, please. We need hope.

7:00 PM PT — Oakland Roots vs San Antonio (Sounders South) on ESPN+. Adeniran, Dhillon, Delem, Abdul-Salaaam all play for the conference leaders.

Sunday

8:30 AM PT — Manchester United vs Arsenal on USA Network and Telemundo. The Gunners are quite good and Eric might last ten weeks.

2:30 PM PT — Portland Timbers vs Atlanta United on FOX and FOX Deportes. Up the Five Stripes. Up Gonzalo.

3:00 PM PT — Washington women vs Seattle U women on Pac-12 network. A great local derby at a perfect time to double dip on local soccer.

6:00 PM PT — Seattle Sounders FC vs Houston Dynamo on FOX 13+, Prime Video and ESPN+. Win?

6:00 PM PT — Washington St. women vs Denver on Pac-12 network. The Cougs have a good history developing pro talent.

7:00 PM PT — CSU Bakersfield vs Gonzaga on ESPN+. Go dryside dawgs.