Major Link Soccer: Vanessa Gilles is joining Lyon on loan

Today, we speak with Lauren Barnes, Professional Player for OL Reign the in National Women’s Soccer League. Barnes has been an essential part of OL Reign’s backline since its inaugural season in 2013. Master Coach Online Speaks with Lauren Barnes by MASTER COACH ONLINE

Next Wednesday, September 21 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. PT, the local Renton community is invited to the Sounders FC Center at Longacres for an informational town hall. The event is informal, with no official program or speakers, and is designed to give the citizens of Renton the opportunity to learn more about the development of the Longacres property and submit any feedback or questions. Informational town hall event for Renton community scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Sounders FC Center at Longacres. | Seattle Sounders

With traditional English-style battered cod, crispy panko-crusted fish, and more Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in Seattle

MLS

Wayne Rooney and Phil Neville had to deal with an alleged racism incident after an ugly clash between two of their players in an MLS game on Sunday. The Guardian: Wayne Rooney hailed by Phil Neville for handling of alleged MLS racism incident

He is standing in the middle of a field in Virginia. The sun is hot and crickets chirp in the thickets of grass beyond the perimeter fence. Wayne Rooney: Not enough managers risk going abroad – they’re happy to stay in England | Sport | The Sunday Times

Is Seattle ranked too high? Week 32 MLS Power Rankings - Broadway Sports Media

Los Angeles FC and the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer (MLS) have qualified for the 2023 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League. They’ll attempt to win a trophy that has a single MLS winner. LAFC, Philadelphia Union clinch berths in 2023 SCCL

Sometimes, it’s good to start with the obvious: The National Women’s Soccer League will always have playoffs. Kassouf: Placing value on the best NWSL Shield race yet – Equalizer Soccer

Dominant center back joins Champions League holders. Angel City FC loan Vanessa Gilles to Lyon through summer 2023 - Angels on Parade

USA

Matt Turner knows well there are concerns over his change in employer this summer, leaving behind a starring role at the New England Revolution for his current backup perch at Arsenal. Matt Turner: USMNT goalie dispels concerns after “risky” Arsenal move | MLSSoccer.com

He’s still just 21 years old, and thanks to a couple of match postponements related to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, he’s played just six league matches for his new club. Brenden Aaronson: USMNT star chasing "legend" status at Leeds United | MLSSoccer.com

Jordan Pefok’s bid to make the USMNT roster for the World Cup is helping Union Berlin to an unprecedented spell at the top of the Bundesliga. USMNT: Jordan Pefok thriving at Union Berlin; call-up eludes in-form striker

They’re big. Bigger than its previous most watched shows — Rings of Power, Reacher and Wheel of Time. SBJ Media: A first-look at Amazon’s 'TNF' numbers

Apple’s zeitgeist-defining Emmys magnet has been plagued by production delays and the perfectionism of star-auteur Jason Sudeikis. But the biggest obstacle to Season 3 might be the unresolved question of how streaming blockbusters are valued, and who reaps the benefits, in the post-TV era of television. What the Hell Is Happening with Ted Lasso? - Puck

World

When I was young I was groped, stared at and cat-called at Premier League games but the WSL shows that attending a match can be fun and safe. This weekend I went to a football game without any fear. It was great | Women's football | The Guardian

Sam Kerr’s and Chelsea’s offside misfortune, the Daly-Dali show at Aston Villa and a Manchester United landmark for Zelem. Women’s Super League: talking points from the opening weekend’s action | Women's Super League | The Guardian

The new Monza manager took an astonishing senior bow in the dugout as things went from bad to worse for Massimiliano Allegri. Monza’s gamble on the unknown pays off with audacious win over Juventus | Serie A | The Guardian

Two months ago, Ronaldo requested a transfer that implied he was better than Man United; now, it has become clear that United is better without him. Cristiano Ronaldo's benching made Manchester United better. Will Portugal follow suit at World Cup?

Qatar’s ambassador to Germany was urged Monday to abolish his country’s death penalty for homosexuality at a human rights congress hosted by the German soccer federation two months before the Middle East country stages the World Cup. Fan representative Dario Minden switched to English to directly address the Qatari ambassador, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani, at the congress in Frankfurt. “I’m a man and I love men,” Minden said. Qatari ambassador faces LGBT-rights appeal before World Cup

The French FA has said it will change its agreement on players’ image rights after Kylian Mbappe refused to take part in sponsor activities. Kylian Mbappe resolves image rights dispute with French FA after team photo snub

Harry Maguire has lost his place at Manchester United but is still in the England squad. Can he prove his worth in the Nations League fixtures? Can Harry Maguire rescue his England World Cup hopes in career-defining week?

La Liga condemns “hate speech” and says it will work with authorities after reports of racist chanting towards Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. Vinicius Jr: La Liga condemns abuse of Real Madrid forward - BBC Sport

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior has received racist abuse for more than a week and yet authorities appear reluctant to take any action. Vinicius Junior, racist abuse and yet ‘everything continues just the same’ - The Athletic

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri becomes the youngest player in Premier League history when he comes off the bench in Arsenal’s win at Brentford. Arsenal: Ethan Nwaneri, 15, becomes youngest Premier League player - BBC Sport

Despite legitimate anger at US-inspired initiatives like the failed European Super League, the creeping influence of America in football need not be universally bad. English football has commercialism of US sports without their egalitarianism | Soccer | The Guardian

The Frauen Bundesliga makes its anticipated return this weekend. Is this the season women’s domestic football in Germany both develops and delivers for players and spectators? Bundesliga aiming to build on Germany′s Euro 2022 success | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.09.2022

What’s on TV?

1:00 PM - The Citadel vs South Carolina St. - NCAA Women’s Soccer - ESPN+

2:00 PM - Patronato vs Rosario Central - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Central Córdoba SdE vs Gimnasia La Plata - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

5:30 PM - San Antonio vs Colorado Springs - USL Championship - ESPN+

7:00 PM - UW vs Seattle U - NCAA Men’s Soccer - Pac-12

7:00 PM - Tucson vs North Carolina - USL League One - ESPN+

11:00 AM through 5:00 PM random NCAA Men’s Soccer on ESPN+.