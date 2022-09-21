Major Link Soccer: Pulisic still upset about role in Champions League semifinal, two years later

Puget Sound

The World Football Summit announced on Tuesday that Sounders FC General Manager & President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey has been named the winner of the Best Executive Award. Garth Lagerwey Wins World Football Summit Best Executive Award | Seattle Sounders

Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas was named among the top young players in MLS. Sounders Homegrown Player Obed Vargas named to MLS 22 Under 22 | Seattle Sounders

Leyva and Atencio both get some “overlooked” attention. Anonymous takes: MLS technical staffers on 2022’s 22 Under 22 | MLSSoccer.com

MLS / US men’s club soccer

G-Eazy joins Marshawn Lynch as part of the Oakland Roots ownership group. Rapper G-Eazy becomes Oakland Roots investor, goes from Billboard to the owner’s box - The Athletic

NWSL / women’s club soccer

With eight teams including OL Reign playing their games in hand on tonight, the race for the NWSL playoffs and shield is a can’t miss. Wild Wednesday: A guide to an NWSL midweek slate for the ages | The Striker

Kelli Hubly has played every single minute of every single match so far this National Women’s Soccer League season, her most consistent yet for Portland Thorns FC. Kelli Hubly found peace in Portland. The Thorns found another star. – Equalizer Soccer

Brighton defender Rebekah Stott says she is “absolutely shattered” after undergoing ankle surgery on the eve of her planned return to the Women’s Super League. Rebekah Stott: Brighton defender suffers injury setback before WSL return - BBC Sport

International soccer

Months before tournament starts, migrant labourers at Qatar’s stadiums face poor living conditions and claim they still pay illegal fees and cannot change jobs. Workers at Qatar’s World Cup stadiums toil in debt and squalor | The Guardian

Qatar’s ambassador to Germany was urged Monday to abolish his country’s penalties for homosexuality at a human rights congress hosted by the German soccer federation two months before the World Cup. Qatari ambassador faces LGBT-rights appeal before World Cup | AP News

Team doctors of the member associations that have qualified for this year’s FIFA World Cup came together in Qatar for a two-day workshop to discuss FIFA’s comprehensive framework of medical services that will be implemented at the tournament. FIFA outlines player health and well-being strategy at World Cup workshop

South Africa will bid to stage the 2027 Women’s World Cup, hoping to bring the event to Africa for the first time. South Africa to bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup - BBC Sport

UEFA has confirmed Russia will not be included in the qualifying draws for Euro 2024 having been previously banned from the tournament. Euro 2024: Russia banned from tournament, UEFA confirms - BBC Sport

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse and his squad are giving Keita Balde support after the winger’s World Cup hopes were hit by a doping ban. Keita Balde: Senegal support winger as doping ban hits World Cup hopes - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

In an excerpt from his book, Christian Pulisic claims Thomas Tuchel misled him about starting a key Champions League game vs. Real Madrid. Pulisic claims Tuchel misled him about starting vs. Real Madrid | Pro Soccer Wire

The full-back came on and gave away a penalty. Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest has nightmare Serie A debut for AC Milan - Barca Blaugranes

The young American midfielder is at Hajduk Split. SSFC Spotlight: Rokas Pukštas emerging in Croatia - Stars and Stripes FC

Thanks to several “economic levers”, Barcelona reported a profit of £86m for the last financial year and expect to make a £240m profit next year. Barcelona post £86m profit for last financial year - BBC Sport

The Premier League will discuss whether to ask for FA Cup replays to be scrapped as part of their ‘New Deal For Football’ meeting. Premier League: Scrapping FA Cup replays on agenda for ‘New Deal for Football’ meeting - BBC Sport

New Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi says he spoke with Man City boss Pep Guardiola before taking the Premier League job. Roberto de Zerbi: New Brighton boss reveals Pep Guardiola seal of approval - BBC Sport

Chelsea want to hold talks with Bayer Leverkusen’s Tim Steidten over their sporting director role after missing out on Salzburg’s Christoph Freund. Chelsea eye Leverkusen’s Steidten after Freund rejects sporting director role | The Guardian

Atletico Madrid released a statement on Tuesday condemning the racist chanting aimed at Vinicius Junior before the Madrid derby. Atletico Madrid condemn racist chants aimed at Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior | ESPN

Nice are hoping they can convince Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre as manager of the Ligue 1 club, sources have told ESPN. Nice target Mauricio Pochettino as replacement for Lucien Favre | ESPN

Because who cares about... football? PSG want Champions League games out of Europe. Seriously? - Coming Home Newcastle

11:45 AM: Scotland vs. Ukraine (UEFA Nations League) — ViX

4:00 PM: Gotham FC vs. OL Reign (NWSL) — FOX 13+ / Paramount+

4:00 PM: Orlando Pride vs. NC Courage (NWSL) — Paramount+

4:00 PM: FC Cincinnati vs. Guadalajara (Leagues Cup) — ESPN2 / TUDN

6:00 PM: Nashville SC vs. Club América (Leagues Cup) — ESPN2 / TUDN

7:00 PM: Portland Thorns vs. Racing Louisville FC (NWSL) — Paramount+

7:30 PM: Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit (NWSL) — CBSSN

Plus a plethora of NCAA women’s and men’s games kicking off from 10 AM through 7 PM on ESPN+.