Major Link Soccer: AFC Richmond is in FIFA 23

Seattle

The World Football Summit announced Garth Lagerwey, Sounders FC general manager and president of soccer, has been named the winner of the Best Executive Award. Sounders executive Garth Lagerwey earns world honor | The Seattle Times

MLS

One of Gareth Bale’s primary reasons for signing with LAFC this summer was to be ready for Wales reaching their first World Cup since 1958, snapping a 64-year drought when they compete in Qatar this November. Gareth Bale: LAFC put me on "good path" to World Cup with Wales | MLSSoccer.com

LAFC is taking a careful approach to getting Bale back to playing full matches. Golf game on hold: How Gareth Bale is returning to match fitness with LAFC - The Athletic ($)

American teams could face Champions League winners in new Super Cup | The Guardian

Nashville SC edged out America 4-2 on penalties in their Leagues Cup Showcase clash on Wednesday night after the two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw. Nashville edge out America on penalties in Leagues Cup Showcase clash

The Leagues Cup Showcase resumed Wednesday night at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati and GEORDIS Park in Nashville, with FC Cincinnati and Nashville SC both celebrating wins over Liga MX powerhouses Chivas Guadalajara and Club America. Leagues Cup Showcase: FC Cincinnati rally past Chivas, Nashville edge America on PKs | MLSSoccer.com

Every year, the 22 Under 22 list is raided by clubs abroad. This trend has only grown stronger as the league evolves and the influx of young talent – both acquired from abroad and developed in MLS academies – proliferates. Transfer outlook: How many 22 Under 22 players could move abroad? | MLSSoccer.com

Four matches were played on Wednesday in the NWSL in order to bring all teams even on 20 games played. Here is what the playoff picture looks like after those matches, with Portland clinching a spot in the playoffs and Orlando getting eliminated while the Courage and Angel City remain in close contention. NWSL Results: Courage, Reign, Thorns, and Angel City are victorious – Equalizer Soccer

The NWSL rookie class of 2022 has taken the league by storm, with the NC Courage’s Diana Ordóñez quickly inserting herself into the Golden Boot race. How Diana Ordóñez took the NWSL by storm – Equalizer Soccer

The NWSL is down to its final 12 days, so we looked at every team’s playoff hopes. NWSL playoffs and tiebreakers: Every team’s postseason hopes

Abuse and assault mar rivalry clash. NWSL, San Diego Wave FC condemn racist incident at Snapdragon Stadium opener - LAG Confidential

USA

You can be as selfish as you want with digital Jamie Tartt in “FIFA 23.” Believe it: 'FIFA 23' will let you play as Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond

The official EA release. FIFA 23 - Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond are in the game - Electronic Arts Official

The Asian power should provide a strong test ahead of the World Cup. USMNT friendly: Scouting Japan - Stars and Stripes FC

ASN article: Battle-tested in Portugal, Cannon arrives in USMNT camp after helping Boavista to a strong start

World

This year’s World Cup apparently won’t be the end for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old Portugal star said he is not considering retiring from international soccer in December after the tournament in Qatar, and plans to play at the 2024 European Championship. Ronaldo says he is not planning to retire after World Cup

These photos, annotated with Steph’s own words, show what rehab from a serious injury looks like, as well as the pressure, disappointment and hope that run through the mind of an elite athlete. What It Takes | By Steph Houghton

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Ballack says a remarkable title win for Union Berlin is not out of the question. 'Dreaming is allowed': Ballack says table-topping Union can win Bundesliga

The Football Association has sought, and believes it has assurances, that LGBT+ couples who hold hands in Qatar during the World Cup will not face prosecution. LGBT+ couples who hold hands in Qatar will not be prosecuted, says FA | The FA | The Guardian

Eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar have joined the “One Love” campaign started by the Netherlands. Homosexual acts are illegal in Qatar. World Cup captains want to wear rainbow armbands in Qatar

The Hoffenheim club website will not run any stories on the World Cup in Qatar due to the country’s record on human rights violations. Qatar World Cup: Hoffenheim website to ignore tournament over human rights issues

Montserrat were the worst national side in football. As recovery from volcanic disaster continues, the team is looking up. Montserrat: Caribbean island's football team rising amid recovery from disaster - BBC Sport

Manchester United announce a net loss of £115.5m for the 2021-22 season even though revenues rose by 18% to £583.2m. Manchester United announce net loss of £115.5m for 2021-22 - BBC Sport

Despite Atletico Madrid being better with Antoine Griezmann in their starting line-up, Guillem Balague questions why the France forward is appearing for the last 30 minutes of all games. Antoine Griezmann: The story behind why the Atletico Madrid forward is only playing 30 minutes per game - BBC Sport

Barcelona have threatened to take legal action against a Spanish newspaper that leaked details of the contract negotiations with Lionel Messi. Barcelona threaten legal action over Lionel Messi contract-details leak

Hertha Berlin winger Jean-Paul Boetius will be sidelined after a tumour was found in one of his testicles. Hertha Berlin winger Jean-Paul Boetius diagnosed with testicular tumour - BBC Sport

Mark Noble is returning to West Ham in a newly created sporting director role in January, months after ending his long career there as a player. ‘A great honour’: Mark Noble returning to West Ham as sporting director | West Ham United | The Guardian

Early end to migrants’ contracts leaves many owing large sums to recruiters and unable to support their families. Migrant workers in Qatar left in debt after being ordered home before World Cup starts | Qatar | The Guardian

England winger Jack Grealish was not satsified with his form in his first year at Manchester City but says ‘I’ll always have people on the back of me’. Jack Grealish: ‘I’m just a normal kid. I know how professional I actually am’ | England | The Guardian

The most definitive account yet at what went wrong, why it went wrong, and how Liverpool supporters were instantly blamed on the night. How the Champions League final descended into chaos – visual investigation | Champions League | The Guardian

Parents call for academy to have its licence revoked and question governing body’s handling of incidents. String of welfare complaints from parents at Man City girls' academy prompts FA probe | inewspaper

What’s on TV?

7:00 AM - Kazakhstan v. Belarus - UEFA Nations League - FS2

9:00 AM - Latvia v. Moldova - UEFA Nations League - FS2

11:45 AM - Belgium v. Wales - UEFA Nations League - FS1

7:00 PM - Real Salt Lake v. Atlas - Leagues Cup - ESPN+, TUDN

5:25 AM (Fri) - Japan v. USMNT - International Friendly - ESPN2, TUDN