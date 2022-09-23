Major Link Soccer: The final EA FIFA soundtrack is full of bangers

MLS

Fire Performance Center Passes City Council Vote - Hot Time In Old Town

The Fire’s new HQ on the near west side clears another hurdle

Rapids have a bad day in the office, sink in lopsided 4-1 loss to LA Galaxy - Burgundy Wave

Colorado's last match was worse than Seattle's.

other men’s club soccer

Dynamo 2 cap off regular season with 2-0 win over North Texas SC

HD2 come to Starfire to face Defiance in the Western Semis this Sunday

Houston Dash forward Michelle Alozie's other arena is at Texas Children's Hospital pediatric oncology lab - ABC13 Houston

Houston Dash forward Michelle Alozie takes ABC13 inside the pediatric oncology lab at Texas Children's Hospital, an arena she excels at off the pitch.

other women’s club soccer

Arsenal announces 50k seats sold for Saturday’s Women’s NLD - Cartilage Free Captain

Yiiiiiiiiikes that’s a lot of Gooners...

Caroline Weir and Real Madrid are a match made in heaven - All For XI

The Scottish international has started her time in Madrid on fire

United States national teams

Kosuke Kimura expects tough fight between Japan and USMNT | The Japan Times

The former Colorado Rapids defender, now an assistant coach with Major League Soccer's Nashville SC, hopes the Samurai Blue can learn from their opponents' optimism in Friday's friendly.

Almost time: USA enter Japan duel with 180 minutes before the World Cup | MLSSoccer.com

Two members of the US men’s national team, Christian Pulisic and Johnny Cardoso, marked birthdays this week as the squad gathered in Germany ahead of Friday’s friendly vs. Japan at Merkur Spielarena in Düsseldorf (8:25 am ET | ESPN, TUDN, UniMas, ESPN+).

other international soccer

Spanish FA announces 15 women’s players resignation from national team in ‘unprecedented situation in history of football’ - The Athletic

15 players from Spain's women's senior team have asked not to be selected for the national side unless the team's head coach is replaced, the Spanish FA have announced.

Spain women's soccer players resign en masse in effort to oust national team coach

Fifteen players sent emails to the Spanish soccer federation on Thursday saying that the national team's situation had affected their "emotional state" and "health." The federation, though, has come out swinging in response.

‘I had to leave’: concerns raised over state of Uefa amid cronyism claims | Uefa | The Guardian

After Champions League final horrors fears are emerging of degraded competence and nepotism under Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin

Uefa set to abandon plan for 32-team European Championship | Sport | The Times

Uefa is set to drop plans to increase the men’s European Championship from 24 to 32 teams. The development means that should the UK and Ireland win the bid to ho

Puget Sound soccer

Laura Harvey: Rapinoe is in 2019-level form for OL Reign

OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey said Megan Rapinoe is in the kind of form she showed in 2019, when she won the World Cup with the USWNT.

other

Head Researcher (Freelancer/Consultancy Basis) | SI Games

Help make Football Manager awesome

Yes, that was two soccer stories in other. I’m trying to keep you on your toes.

Educator Resources | Dungeons & Dragons

Your source for resources and advice on bringing Dungeons & Dragons into your classroom or school.

VFX house recreates D&D with same sort of effects as The Mandalorian - Polygon

A VFX house shrunk down the players in a D&D game, placed them on the table, and then filmed them kicking ass. Season 2 of Son of a Dungeon uses tech similar to The Mandalorian’s "volume," but to recreate tabletop environments from Dwarven Forge.

Introducing Militia Actions to support base defense in urban rebellion play | Full Moon Storytelling

Add Lair Actions to your PCs. It helps them defend their territory.

What to Watch

Friday

5:25 AM PT — Japan vs USMNT on ESPN2. So this will be over by the time the Links post. Let’s hope Jordan Morris scored a goal.

Noon PT — Montpellier vs Olympique Lyonnais Fem on NBCSports.com

6:00 PM PT — Oregon St. vs Washington St. women on Pac-12 network.

Saturday

4:00 PM PT — North Carolina Courage vs NJ/NY Gotham FC on Paramount+. It’s time for Gotham to win.

5:30 PM PT — Houston Dash vs OL Reign on Paramount+. RDODH.

6:00 PM PT — Mexico MNT vs Peru MNT on Univision and TUDN so you can watch Raul not play.

7:00 PM PT — SJ Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy on ESPN+ and Sirius XM FC. The Quakes need to win this one.

Sunday

1:00 PM PT — Portland Thorns vs Chicago Red Stars on Paramount+ and Sirius XM FC. A draw would be very good for Reign.

2:00 PM PT — Kansas City Current vs Washington Spirit on Paramount+. Let’s go Spirit!

4:00 PM PT — Orlando Pride vs San Diego Wave on Paramount+. Let’s go Pride!

5:00 PM PT — Angel City vs Racing Louisville FC on Paramount+ and Sirius XM FC. Let’s go Racing.

7:30 PM PT — Tacoma Defiance vs Houston Dynamo FC II at Starfire and on MLSNextPro.com for the Western Conference semis.