Major Link Soccer: Searching for silverware

OL Reign wrapped up a three-game road trip with a 2-0 win over the Houston Dash, taking 9 of 9 available points and securing their place in the NWSL Playoffs. On Saturday, they’ll host Orlando Pride with seeding on the line and the possibility of claiming the Shield with a win. NWSL is really dialing up the chaos in the final days of the season. At the collegiate level, the University of Washington men’s team is 7-0-1, +20 to start the season after a 4-1 win over Grand Canyon University. On the international stage things aren’t looking particularly rosy for any of the US, England or Wales, so Group B might just be Iran’s to win.

Seattle

Three road games in eight days? No problem as OL Reign claim all 9 points as they close out the last road trip of the season with a win against Houston. Match Recap: OL Reign Hold Down Houston to Clinch Playoff Spot — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

A spot in the playoffs is locked in, so now the Reign are playing for seeding and silverware in their final home game of the regular season. OL Reign clinch NWSL playoff berth behind six-game run – JWS

UW’s men’s team remain undefeated through the first 8 games of the season with their second road win. No. 2 Washington Snags 4-1 Victory Over Grand Canyon - University of Washington Athletics

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

I think this writer has a different definition for success than the league, and also their last two points feel a little contradictory. Five Reasons MLS Next Pro Year One is a Failure - The Blue Testament

More cool nicknames. Less 2/B/II. Capybaras in Columbus? The story behind Crew 2's unexpected identity | MLSNEXTPro.com

The lone MLS match of the weekend saw the Galaxy solidify their playoff spot a little bit more while the Earthquakes sunk further down at the bottom of the West. Clowning around: San Jose Earthquakes 2, LA Galaxy 3 - LAG Confidential

Despite concerns about the future of their home stadium, OCSC remains a promising pathway for talented young players turning pro. Orange County SC sign forward Bryce Jamison - Angels on Parade

Seattle Sounders loanee Sam Adeniran’s 10th goal of the USL Championship campaign helped San Antonio FC secure the top spot in the West. SAN ANTONIO FC TOPS SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC 1-0, SECURES TOP SEED IN WESTERN CONFERENCE - San Antonio FC

NWSL/Women’s soccer

The Zambian soccer federation opened an investigation Friday into claims of sexual abuse in the women’s game and said it was taking accusations made on social media serious enough to ask police for help with the inquiry. Zambia investigates sexual abuse claims in women's soccer | AP News

There are no quick or easy solutions to the problem of abuse in women’s football - or football in general - because at this point it’s simply a part of the structure of the sport. On the abuse in women’s football - All For XI

Arsenal won the North London derby 4-0 over Tottenham, breaking the Women’s Super League attendance record by nearly 10,000 fans. Arsenal breaks WSL attendance record in Tottenham rout

With a hat trick against Gotham, Debinha alone was well-worth the price of admission. Debinha displays her brilliance against Gotham FC - All For XI

USA

The USMNT lost 2-0 to Japan. Analysis on Matt Turner’s good performance, a lack of intensity, and US defenders’ inability to solve pressure. USMNT vs. Japan: 3 thoughts on a listless loss for the US

To wrap up the international window, the USMNT will play one of their three Men’s World Cup group opponents. 2022 USMNT friendly: Scouting Saudi Arabia - Stars and Stripes FC

Global men’s soccer

Premier League defenders should start signing him up for mailing lists, putting their hands really close to his face but not quite touching him, and maybe calling him “Earring” no matter how many times he corrects them. ‘How do you stop Erling Haaland scoring? You need to annoy him’ - The Athletic

Chucky Lozano’s goal saw El Try to victory in their friendly against Peru. Mexico defeats Peru 1-0 in preparation match for Qatar 2022 World Cup - FMF State Of Mind

Liverpool appear to be looking to another Brazilian to backup Fabinho at the 6. Liverpool Transfer News: Flamengo Set João Gomes Price Tag At €60M - The Liverpool Offside

Things are not going great for just about anyone in Group B. Karol Swiderski scores as Poland relegates Wales, Gareth Bale from Nations League | MLSSoccer.com

Culture

David M. Higgins talks with Ajit George about “Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel,” the first Dungeons & Dragons book of its kind written entirely by authors of color. A Fierce, Fragile Utopia: A Conversation with Ajit A. George

What’s on TV today?

11:45 AM - England vs. Germany (UEFA Nations League) - FS1

11:45 AM - Hungary vs. Italy (UEFA Nations League) - ViX

5:00 PM - Santos Laguna vs. Mazatlan (Liga MX Femenil) - Foxsports.com

7:00 PM - Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM (Liga MX Femenil) - Foxsports.com