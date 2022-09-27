SOUNDERS 1, FC CINCINNATI 1: Fredy Montero scored an absolute banger, taking a pass from Kelyn Rowe near the top of the box, spinning and beating FCC goalkeeper Roman Celentano to the near post.

Fredy Montero finds the equalizer from distance! pic.twitter.com/1R3jhLsQmq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 28, 2022

SOUNDERS 0, FC CINCINNATI 1: Brenner got behind the Sounders defense far too easily and slotted his shot past Stefan Frei in the 25th minute.

Brenner finds the opening goal for @fccincinnati! pic.twitter.com/tSi6kLNVmO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 28, 2022

As if playing without six of their regular starters wasn’t enough of a challenge, the Seattle Sounders will also face an FC Cincinnati side that is among the hottest in MLS. Yes, the team that was coming off three straight last-place finishes — the first time that’s ever happened in MLS history — seems to be hitting their stride for what looks to be their first-ever postseason.

Since dropping a 4-3 decision away to CF Montreal on May 28, FC Cincinnati has lost just one game. That’s a stretch of 17 in which they’ve gone 5-1-11, including a 10-game unbeaten run in which they’re 4-0-6.

That’s mostly on the strength of their offense, which has scored 56 goals, including 25 during this 10-game stretch. They’re a bit weaker on defense, having allowed 50 goals.

The only other time the Sounders have faced FC Cincinnati was in 2019. The Sounders won that game 4-1, the first match in Cincinnati’s MLS history.

Having already set a club record for most losses in a season (16), the Sounders would need to win out in order to avoid finishing with their lowest point total in a full season (47 in 2009, when they only played 30 matches).

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Cristian Roldan (groin surgery)

OUT: João Paulo (R ACL tear); Andrew Thomas (lower back stress fracture); Obed Vargas (lower back stress fracture); Nicolas Lodeiro (yellow card accumulation)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Raul Ruidiaz (Peru); Jordan Morris (USA); Nouhou (Cameroon); Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador); Alex Roldan (El Salvador); Reed Baker-Whiting (USA U-19s)

Cincinnati

QUESTIONABLE: Allan Cruz (leg)

OUT: Ronald Matarrita (leg); Beckham Sunderland (concussion protocol); Kenneth Vermeer (torn pectoral muscle)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: None

Officials

REF: Rubiel Vazquez; AR1: Mike Rottersman; AR2: Jeremy Hanson; 4TH: Alex Chilowicz; VAR: Malik Badawi; AVAR: Nick Uranga

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Tuesday, 7:08 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in-market), ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market)

Local English TV: Fox13+ (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

National radio: SiriusXMFC

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Local Spanish TV: KUNS-TV Univision-Seattle

International TV:

Australia & New Zealand: beIN Sports Australia

Brazil: DAZN (Brazil)

China: China Sports Media

China (Closed-Circuit TV): Star Sports

Czech Republic: Czech Republic & Slovakia

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN (Europe)

Hungary: Network4

India: Eurosport

Isreal: Charlton

Latin America: ESPN Latin America

Netherlands: ESPN Netherlands

Southeast Asia: beIN Sports Asia

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa

Sweden: C-More

Ukraine: Football 1

United Kingdom & Ireland: Sky Sports & Free Sports

This is Seattle Sounders vs. FC Cincinnati; watch with us

