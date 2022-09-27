Major Link Soccer: Italy secures Nations League final spot

Seattle

Drone over stadium disrupts Seahawks game in Seattle, a day after same problem at UW game – GeekWire

The playoff picture began to sort itself out over the penultimate weekend but not much is settled heading into the final match day for all 12 clubs. Let’s take a look at how things stand. NWSL playoff scenarios: Three-team Shield race; four fighting for final two spots – Equalizer Soccer

Eight teams remain alive for six playoff berths ahead of the final weekend of regular-season play, but the six games this weekend are scattered across three days. Kassouf: NWSL’s staggered regular-season finale is another scheduling failure – Equalizer Soccer

First pure expansion team to head to postseason. San Diego Wave FC clinch historic NWSL playoff berth - LAG Confidential

North Carolina Courage forward Diana Ordóñez spoke to On Her Turf about her rookie NWSL season, graduating early from UVA, and playing for the Mexican national team. Q+A: Diana Ordóñez on her prolific NWSL rookie season, tattoos and more

MLS

The investment is in the full scope of D.C. United businesses, including its stadium, training facility, sports betting operation, and real estate development outside Audi Field. D.C. United Valued at More than $800 Million in Minority Stake Sale – Sportico.com

Wales are planning talks with Los Angeles FC to ensure Gareth Bale is in peak condition for the World Cup. Wales plan talks with LAFC over Gareth Bale’s pre-World Cup playing time | Wales | The Guardian

USA/Canada

The USMNT took on Japan as preparation for the World Cup, and it didn’t go quite as planned. Here’s what we learned. USA vs. Japan, 2022 friendly; What we learned - Stars and Stripes FC

If last Friday’s 2-0 win over Qatar provided a couple of lessons for the Canadian men’s national team, they’re about to receive an entire semester’s worth in Tuesday’s match against Uruguay in Slovakia’s capital city, their second-to-last World Cup tune-up match. World Cup foundation: Canada get "final"-level test vs. Uruguay | MLSSoccer.com

Friday’s passive performance against Japan raised alarm bells for the US men’s national team, and with two days of hindsight to process the ugly 2-0 friendly loss in Düsseldorf, Germany, head coach Gregg Berhalter was blunt about the need for improvement vs. Saudi Arabia. USMNT promise "different intensity” in World Cup prep vs. Saudi Arabia | MLSSoccer.com

The likes of Sam Vines and Mark McKenzie, who are fighting for those final World Cup roster spots, are trying not to buckle under that pressure. USMNT players on World Cup bubble aren’t stressing yet ahead of Qatar 2022

Right-back Reggie Cannon will miss the United States’ last World Cup warm-up game against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday because of a groin strain. USMNT’s Reggie Cannon suffers setback, adds to injury crisis

Batson will start in his role immediately; he replaces Will Wilson, who announced he would step down earlier this year after a two-year stint as CEO. U.S. Soccer Names JT Batson as New CEO – Sportico.com

USSF announced Monday that the media, advertising and technology executive would be taking the helm immediately as CEO and secretary general, succeeding Will Wilson, who stepped down earlier this year. U.S. Soccer names former media and tech exec JT Batson new CEO and secretary general - The Athletic

World

After ending her playing career on the highest of notes with England’s Euro 2022 triumph, the former midfielder is keen to develop her passion for coaching. Jill Scott: ‘All those years came down to that one match’ | Women’s football | The Guardian

Chelsea got points on the board in week two of the FA Women’s Super League, while Manchester City continued to struggle. Meanwhile, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Aston Villa each earned their second wins of the campaign. FAWSL Week 2 Roundup: Chelsea defeat City for first win of the season; Daly scores her third – Equalizer Soccer

Italy pip Hungary to a place in the Nations League finals with an assured win over the hosts in Budapest. Hungary 0-2 Italy: European champions reach Nations League finals at hosts' expense - BBC Sport

​Only time will tell whether this relegation from the top tier of the Nations League is a major issue for Wales and, to be frank, that is a problem for another day. Wales suffer Nations League relegation after Karol Swiderski pounces for Poland

England show signs of promise in their 3-3 comeback draw with Germany, but will Gareth Southgate’s loyalty prove a risk too far? Gareth Southgate: England must back 'best players', but is loyalty a risk too far? - BBC Sport

Although the last non-European World Cup winner was in 2002, the form guide does not make for happy reading for many of the European giants. Do not worry England fans – the rest of Europe are just as bad

Turkey’s goalscorer Serdar Gurler offers “no excuses” after their 2-1 Nations League defeat by Faroe Islands, who sit 83 places below them in the world rankings. Turkey's defeat by Faroe Islands in Nations League leaves players 'incredibly sad' - BBC Sport

Five years ago we picked 80 promising players from around the world and have followed their progress since then From Haaland to Gordon: what happened to Next Generation 2017? | Soccer | The Guardian

Watford have sacked Rob Edwards after only 11 matches as head coach and appointed Slaven Bilic to succeed him. Watford sack Rob Edwards as manager and appoint Slaven Bilic to replace him | Watford | The Guardian

Report: Federico Chiesa, Paul Pogba aim for late-October return to the field - Black & White & Read All Over

The FIFPRO union and World Leagues Forum signed an agreement at the U.N. on Monday they say will “stabilize the professional football environment.” FIFPRO, World Leagues Forum sign labor deal at United Nations

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM - Canada v. Uruguay - Men’s Friendly - Fox Deportes

11:00 AM - Saudi Arabia v. USMNT - Men’s Friendly - FS1, TUDN, UniMas

11:45 AM - Switzerland v. Czech Republic - UEFA Nations League - FS2

3:00 - 5:00 PM - NCAA Men’s Soccer on ESPN+

4:00 PM - Bucknell v. Princeton - NCAA Women’s Soccer - ESPN+

5:00 PM - Santos vs Athletico-PR - Brasileirão - Paramount+

6:00 PM - Honduras v. Guatemala - Men’s Friendly - Fox Deportes

7:00 PM - Sounders FC v. FC Cincinnati - MLS - Fox13+, ESPN+

7:00 PM - Mexico v. Colombia - Men’s Friendly - TUDN, Univision