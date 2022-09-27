 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raúl Ruidíaz leaves Peru match early with apparent injury

Sounders striker left after just 12 minutes.

By Jeremiah Oshan
Peru Training Session Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

As if missing Raúl Ruidíaz for a virtual must-win game wasn’t bad enough, the Seattle Sounders now face the prospect of missing him for more games after the striker was forced out of Perú’s match in the 10th minute with an apparent ankle injury.

The injury happened around the 10th minute when Ruidíaz was chasing down a ball and appeared to be stepped on. He tried to walk it off but was replaced rather quickly by Gianluca Lapadula.

It was not immediately clear how serious the injury was and if he’d be forced to miss any time with the Sounders.

This had been viewed as a big opportunity for Ruidíaz under new Peru coach Juan Reynoso. Ruidíaz had not started for Peru since Nov. 13, 2020, and this was his training camp with the national team in over a year. Ruidíaz also played about 20 minutes in Peru’s previous game, a 1-0 loss to Mexico.

