Major Link Soccer: Jerryworld to host 2026 World Cup final

Puget Sound

Slammin’ Sam is hot as the USL enters the playoffs. USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 29

MLS / US men’s club soccer

The LA Galaxy will open their 2023 MLS regular season against LAFC at the Rose Bowl on Feb. 25, marking the club’s first competitive match at its former home ground since 2002. Galaxy LAFC match at Rose Bowl could set records | Sports Business Journal

Rivalry game will raise curtain on new season, broadcast deal. LAFC to open 2023 MLS season vs. LA Galaxy at Rose Bowl - Angels on Parade

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The club reveals the findings of their investigation and issues a lifetime ban to the offending fan. San Diego Wave FC Issues a Lifetime Ban to a Fan for Severe Misconduct - LAG Confidential

As the world watches Iranian women bravely take to the streets and resist against powerful men who control their movements and their clothing, it is important to remember that sports has always been political and it must remain intertwined in our conscience. Iranian women’s fight for liberty is cut from similar cloth to women’s battle for justice in sports | CBC Sports

International soccer

JerryWorld could crown a world champion. Report: 2026 World Cup Final to be played at AT&T Stadium - Stars and Stripes FC

Depending on your perspective, the charm or bane of international soccer is that even the best teams have big issues, from defending champs France to favorites Brazil. Why France, other World Cup favourites won’t win Qatar 2022 | ESPN+ ($)

Qatar has called up hundreds of civilians for mandatory military service at World Cup stadiums, according to a source and documents seen by Reuters. Qatar to conscript civilians for security jobs at World Cup | ESPN

Gregg Berhalter, the boss of World Cup opponents USA, says Gareth Southgate makes the England shirt a “cape not a straitjacket”. Gareth Southgate makes England shirt a ‘cape not a straitjacket’, says Berhalter - BBC Sport

Gio Reyna went off with an apparent injury in the first half of the USMNT’s friendly against Saudi Arabia. Reyna injury: USMNT star taken off vs. Saudi Arabia | Pro Soccer Wire

Beth England, Nikita Parris and Lotte Wubben-Moy have been left out of the Lionesses squad to play USA and Czech Republic next month. Wiegman had ‘hard conversations’ before dropping Euro 2022 trio | The Guardian

A depleted Scotland earned promotion to the top tier of the Nations League after a defensively disciplined and brave display clinches the point they needed against Ukraine. Ukraine 0-0 Scotland: Steve Clarke’s side earn Nations League promotion - BBC Sport

Alvaro Morata scored an 88th-minute winning goal as Spain beat Portugal in Braga to qualify for the Nations League finals. Portugal 0-1 Spain: Alvaro Morata late winner takes Spain through to Nations League Finals - BBC Sport

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic scored as Serbia beat Norway to clinch promotion to the top tier of the Nations League. Norway 0-2 Serbia: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores as visitors earn Nations League promotion - BBC Sport

A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazil players celebrating a goal in a friendly against Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. Brazil players have banana thrown their direction during goal celebration | ESPN

The result completed a disappointing final buildup to the tournament in Qatar for Gregg Berhalter’s side. USMNT held scoreless by Saudi Arabia in final warm-up before 2022 World Cup | ESPN

World men’s club soccer

Sports minister Stuart Andrew backs the need for football reforms a week after reports suggested the government could put plans for an independent regulator on hold. UK sports minister backs need for reforms - BBC Sport

Chelsea’s owners have changed their focus after RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund turned down the role while the head physio Thierry Laurent was the latest to be let go in the club’s restructure. Chelsea plan further talks with Tim Steidten for sporting director role | The Guardian

United States and Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic said he’s looking forward to a fresh start under new Chelsea manager Graham Potter. USMNT’s Christian Pulisic eager to ‘prove’ himself to Chelsea boss Graham Potter | ESPN

Former England midfielder Fabian Delph has announced his retirement at age 32, months after leaving Everton as a free agent. Fabian Delph: Ex-England, Man City, Aston Villa, Leeds & Everton midfielder retires aged 32 - BBC Sport

The deal expands DAZN’s capabilities in the live sports streaming sector and establishes DAZN as a global leader in this rapidly evolving space. DAZN announces acquisition of ELEVEN Sports and Team Whistle | DAZN News US

9:45 AM: Häcken vs. PSG (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

10:00 AM: Ajax vs. Arsenal (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

11:30 AM: SL Benfica vs. Rangers LFC (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

11:30 AM: Juventus vs. Køge (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

3:00 PM: Corinthians vs. Atletico Goianiense (Brasileirão) — Paramount+

5:00 PM: Goiás vs. Botafogo (Brasileirão) — Paramount+

Plus several dozen NCAA women’s and men’s matches kicking off from 11 AM through 9 7 PM on ESPN+.