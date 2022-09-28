Your Seattle Sounders lost a draw last night to FC Cincinnati. The boys have played several matches recently that have been described as maybe probably must-wins, and this was another one of those, and this wasn’t a win. Sure, they’re not quite yet really truly mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but they continue to teeter on the edge as the cliff does that crumbly thing beneath their feet.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance