Sounders vs. FC Cincinnati: Highlights, stats and quotes

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 – FC Cincinnati 1

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistants: Mike Rottersman, Jeremy Hanson

Fourth Official: Alex Chilowicz

VAR: Malik Badawi

Attendance: 31,291

Weather: 70 degrees and smoke

SCORING SUMMARY

CIN – Brenner Souza da Silva 24’

SEA – Fredy Montero (Kelyn Rowe) 58’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Jackson Ragen (caution) 53’

CIN – Obinna Nwobodo (caution) 69’

SEA – Kelyn Rowe (ejection) 69’

CIN – Luciano Acosta (caution) 72’

SEA – Will Bruin (caution) 83’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Abdoulaye Cissoko (Cristian Roldan 55’), Jackson Ragen, Yeimar Gómez Andrade; Kelyn Rowe, Josh Atencio (Jimmy Medranda 75’), Danny Leyva (Léo Chú 55’), Ethan Dobbelaere; Albert Rusnák, Fredy Montero; Will Bruin (Dylan Teves 84’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 12

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 1

FC Cincinnati – Roman Celentano; Alvas Powell (Raymon Gaddis 83’), Nick Hagglund, Geoff Cameron, Matt Miazga, Álvaro Barreal (John Nelson 90’+2’); Obinna Nwobodo, Júnior Moreno (Yuya Kubo 67’), Luciano Acosta; Brenner Souza da Silva (Sergio Santos 67’), Brandon Vázquez (Dominique Badji 84’)

Substitutes not used: Ian Murphy, Alec Kann, Calvin Harris, Zico Bailey

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 19

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 3

Postgame quotes

SOUNDERS FC HEAD COACH BRIAN SCHMETZER

On tonight’s overall performance:

“Look, overall, I believe that the kids that we put on the field, the players that we put on the field gave everything, I am so proud of that group because down a man…I don’t know how it comes to the three minutes but, you know, it was swimming uphill after that first goal a little bit, that’s the one mistake that we’ll take a look at and we learned in curve but we never quit, we came back.”

SOUNDERS FC FORWARD WILL BRUIN

On what he saw during the game:

“First half was a little slow I thought, I thought it was hard for us [to connect] the first pass out of pressure to really get opportunities going forward. I don’t think we really threatened the back line in the first half. I think in the second half we came out better. When we moved to 4-2-3-1 we got better possession, we started finding Fredy [Montero] in those pockets, Albert [Rusnák] [on the] back line, he’s a good connector. Cristian [Roldan] game on obviously, brought some energy in connecting those pockets. Looked better. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the three points but for me the second half was more encouraging than the first.”

SOUNDERS FC MIDFIELDER CRISTIAN ROLDAN

On how it felt getting back there on the field:

“It was great from a personal standpoint to be back on the field. Logged some good minutes and hopefully I can build off that, personally. But always as a team player, as a player of this organization you want to win and unfortunately we didn’t do so.”