Sounders valued at $725M, according to Sportico

The Seattle Sounders are the fourth-most valuable team in MLS at about $725 million, according to valuations by sports business publication Sportico. That’s about 3% more than they were valued at in 2021 and a rather eye-popping improvement on the $30 million expansion fee they reportedly paid for the team in 2009.

In 2021, the median NHL team was valued at about $720 million. The owners of the Seattle Kraken paid about $650 million for their expansion fee in 2018.

Aside from the top-line number, what is interesting about the Sounders’ place in the valuations is that the teams ahead of them all own or at least fully control the venues in which they play. The Sounders are tenants at not only Lumen Field, but also at Starfire Sports Complex where they currently train. The Sounders are, however, part owners of the Longacres property where they’ll officially begin training in 2024. It was not immediately clear if that was factored into their current valuation.

The Sounders had projected revenue of about $66 million this year — sixth-most in MLS — which is up from about $51 million last year and just $20 million during the Covid-impacted season of 2020.