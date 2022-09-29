Major Link Soccer: Denmark and Hummel announce jersey protest

Seattle

From Antonio Nusa to Mathys Tel, we pick 60 of the most talented players born in 2005 and you’ll definitely know one of them. Next Generation 2022: 60 of the best young talents in world football | Soccer | The Guardian

MLS

The average MLS franchise is worth $582 million, up 5.8% over last year, as the league looks to Apple and big market teams for its next round of gains. LAFC Headlines MLS’ Most Valuable Teams at $900 Million – Sportico.com

Paulson reportedly sold 15% of the club to a group that includes a private equity firm. Merritt Paulson sold minority stake in Portland Timbers, Thorns last year: Report - oregonlive.com

We have MLS Next Pro President, Charles Altcheck to talk about starting a soccer league from scratch, league expansion, and the livestream. Flyover Footy - MLSNP President Charles Altchek -

The final international window before the 2022 World Cup is in the books, a period where MLS players further laid the foundation for what awaits in Qatar and competed in friendlies/Nations League games alike. Pre-World Cup window: Who were key performers from MLS clubs? | MLSSoccer.com

Find out how Trinity Rodman is shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership. Trinity Rodman Is on the TIME100 Next 2022 List | TIME

Two games into the new Women’s Super League season, there are moments when it looks like Lauren James is playing a different game to everyone else. Lauren James looks ready to fulfill her potential – Equalizer Soccer

Arsenal are through to the group stage of the Women’s Champions League after Vivianne Miedema’s goal gives them victory over Ajax. Ajax 0-1 Arsenal: Vivianne Miedema scores to send Arsenal through - BBC Sport

Rangers miss out on a Champions League group stage debut after Benfica’s extra-time double in Portugal. Benfica 2-1 Rangers (agg: 5-3): Dogged visitors denied Champions League place in extra time - BBC Sport

The Spanish FA (RFEF) issued a statement last Thursday saying that 15 players had threatened to stop representing the national team if Jorge Vilda was not fired; Top scorer Jenni Hermoso says they are living the worst moment in womens football history. Jenni Hermoso: Spain’s all-time top scorer brands Jorge Vilda dispute ‘worst moment’ in their women’s football history | Football News | Sky Sports

Iran’s players covered up their national symbols by wearing jackets before the friendly with Senegal, showing solidarity with protests against the repression of women in their home country. Iran footballers show solidarity with protests over Mahsa Amini’s death | Iran | The Guardian

USA/Canada

Which of the Big Five men’s pro leagues do you think is the most LGBT-inclusive? And least? Share your vote in our polls. Poll: Which U.S. men’s pro-sports leagues are the most and least LGBT-inclusive? - Outsports

One of the big additions in FIFA 23 is the inclusion of both Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond from the popular Apple TV Plus sitcom. The game is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on September 30th. Ted Lasso helped me crush the competition in FIFA 23 - The Verge

Our latest roster projections after a week that added to the uncertainty. USMNT World Cup roster predictions 3.0: More questions than before - The Athletic

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter said there “weren’t many players who performed up to their level” in the just concluded international window. USMNT below 'normal levels' in World Cup warm-ups, admits Gregg Berhalter

The big question for USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter as the World Cup nears: Which strikers will he take to Qatar? (And how many?) USMNT World Cup roster and lineup projections as Qatar 2022 nears

Uninspiring, deflating and disappointing. These are the adjectives in regular use to describe the final pre-World Cup window for the US men’s national team. A 2-0 loss to Japan and a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia was not how they drew it up. Stock up, stock down: Where the USMNT stands after World Cup prep | MLSSoccer.com

A September window full of valuable lessons concluded for the Canadian men’s national team on Tuesday following their 2-0 loss to Uruguay in Bratislava, Slovakia. Roster prediction 3.0: Who Canada could bring to Qatar 2022 World Cup | MLSSoccer.com

The Sunday Night Football game between the Chiefs and Bucs remains scheduled for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. However, if the game must move because of the aftereffects of Hurricane Ian, it would be played in Minneapolis. Minneapolis chosen as contingency site if Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game has to relocate because of Hurricane Ian

World

The owners of Arsenal and Liverpool have joined Todd Boehly in looking into establishing a network pioneered by the City Football Group. Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all hope to become multi-club networks | Soccer | The Guardian

City Football Group has made an official bid to buy a 90% stake of Esporte Clube Bahia, a second division soccer club from Brazil, for $190 million. City Football Group Bids to Acquire Brazil Soccer Club Bahia Esporte – Sportico.com

EFL clubs have been taking cut of money fans lose with bookmaker, prompting accusations that they are exploiting gambling addicts. Revealed: Football League clubs taking cut of gamblers’ losses with SkyBet | Soccer | The Guardian

Denmark will wear “toned down” jerseys for the World Cup to protest against Qatar’s human rights record and treatment of migrant workers. World Cup 2022: Denmark to wear ‘toned down’ jerseys in protest at hosts Qatar - BBC Sport

Each week, we take a look at the World Cup favourites to see how they are shaping up and also check in with other nations as the finals draw near. Bellingham on rise; Ronaldo faces doubts ahead of World Cup

With most teams having played their final matches before the tournament in Qatar, who appear most likely to lift the trophy? World Cup 2022 power rankings: how the 32 look with two months to go | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Barcelona vice president Eduard Romeu has said Lionel Messi’s return to the club as a player would be financially possible next summer. Lionel Messi return to Barcelona financially possible next summer - VP

Thierry Henry believes the time taken to reach decisions using VAR is killing the “joy” of football. France great Henry fears VAR killing 'joy' of football

A crucial step towards the demolition of the iconic San Siro begins on Wednesday when Milan hosts the first of a series of meetings with the public necessary for the new stadium proposed by the city’s two footballing giants. San Siro demolition on table as Milan and Inter's stadium dream put to public

New data shows that the Premier League suffered the most injuries to players across the top five European football leagues last season. Premier League experienced most injuries in European football last season, new research says - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

A ton of college soccer, Men’s and Women’s, from 1:00pm to 7:00pm on ESPN+, Pac12, Mountain West, BTN+, and even FS1 at 4:00.