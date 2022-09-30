Major Link Soccer: Former Everton and Rubin Kazan player is conscripted into Russian military

MLS

The weather is undefeated and should never be challenged.

Related: The Washington Air Force National Guard sent a team to Florida.

Sporting KC v Seattle Sounders: Preview, Predictions & How to Watch - The Blue Testament

Sporks are spoiler driven.

Bruce Arena on the Revs: “We have to get it better for next year” - The Bent Musket

Insert DoYouThough-dot-gif

Cucho Hernandez suspended for Columbus Crew for offensive language

The Crew did not give him the proper on-boarding.

other men’s club soccer

St Louis CITY2 Advances to MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Finals | St. Louis SC

How did St Louis City 2 make the West Final?

Former Everton star Diniyar Bilyaletdinov to fight for Russia, Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, reservists

Signs that a nation is losing a war.

ESPN chronicles NWSL’s year of reckoning in new E60 episode ‘Truth Be Told’ - Angels on Parade

The 90-minute special chronicles a breaking point in 2021.

Storylines | Pride at OL Reign | Orlando City

Pride are in Seattle as Reign go for the Shield on Saturday,

Ashley Sanchez and Karina Rodriguez Ignite A New Path for Latinas

The future of American women’s soccer is more Latin.

Angel City FC’s Simone Charley more than a super sub - Angels on Parade

One of the best parts of expansion is learning more about the players.

How Red Stars rookie Ava Cook defied doubters to reach NWSL

D1 soccer better start paying attention to recruiting, because they’re missing out on the Cooks and Balcers in the nation.

other women’s club soccer

BYU hit by fresh allegations of racist abuse from crowd at athletic event | The Guardian

Fresh allegations of racist slurs being used at a BYU women's soccer game have emerged, a month after similar claims involving the Duke volleyball team.

USL W League solidifies westward expansion with creation of Northwest Division

Olympia will have a top-flight amateur women’s team.

United States National Team

Which MLS-based USMNTers are going to the World Cup?

There are reasons to think that Yedlin, Morris and Roldan all go.

USA vs. Saudi Arabia, 2022 friendly; What we learned - Stars and Stripes FC

Did we learn anything? Yes. We just didn’t like what we learned.

USMNT September Friendlies Illustrated Box Score: quixotic almost describes it - Stars and Stripes FC

This is comedy.

USWNT roster features return of Crystal Dunn for friendlies; Alex Morgan out with injury - The Athletic

Welcome back mama Dunn.

USWNT roster named for England, Spain friendlies - Stars and Stripes FC

Two great opponents. These will be fun matches.

Puget Sound soccer

Presenting the 2022 End-of-Season Simulator - Sounder At Heart

This FanPost goes over all possible results, including maximum chaos.

Musqueam art, design and soccer culture to feature in EA Sports™ FIFA 23 - Musqueam

Will I only play on the Musqueam-inspired VOLTA FOOTBALL Pitch? yes.

xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) Collection comes to #FIFA23, celebrating Indigenous culture by showcasing the work of 11 Musqueam artists.



Play with the collection from game launchhttps://t.co/6bUUMp8Gk2 pic.twitter.com/XQV9Ettel1 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 23, 2022

other stuff

D&D’s newest push is into classrooms around the world - Polygon

Free tools for classes and clubs in schools.

NPCs for social and exploration encounters | Full Moon Storytelling

Quick index card NPCs with the tools you need outside of combat

What to Watch

A selection of mostly likely-to-be-fun matches selected from LiveSoccerTV

Friday

7:00 PM PT — San Diego Wave vs North Carolina Courage on Paramount+. Your Reign rooting guide is that you are all Courage fans tonight.

Saturday

NWSL rooting guide — Gotham over Thorns so Reign can take their 3rd Shield (3p). Spirit over Dash for the lols (4p). Racing over Current so Reign can maintain their chance at the bye week (4:30p)

7:00 PM PT — OL Reign vs Orlando Pride at Lumen Field on Twitch. There’s a Shield on the line. Saturday would make a great time to see this talent-laden squad live.

MLS rooting guide — Dallas over Rapids (12:30p). Earthquakes over Loons (7p). Austin over Whitecaps (7p). Galaxy over RSL, because this gives Seattle the best chance of catching two though it means they can’t catch Galaxy. (7:30p).

4:00 PM PT — Greenville Triumph vs Tucson on ESPN+. Eric Kinzner’s side hasn’t lost in five matches have earned 1.89 ppm when he plays.

Sunday

6:00 AM PT — Manchester City vs Manchester United on Telemundo and Peacock. The Manchester Derby in English is relegated to streaming. Probably because one of the teams isn’t that much fun.

MLS rooting guide — LAFC over Timbers (Noon).

2:00 PM PT — Sporting KC vs Seattle Sounders FC on FS1 and FOX Deportes. The Sounders must win.

2:00 PM PT — Columbus Crew II vs Toronto II on MLSNextPro.com. You’re rooting for former Sounders Alec Diaz and Paul Rothrock with TFC2 in this one. If the Little Reds win Defiance would host the Final, if they also win.

5:30 PM PT — St. Louis City II vs Tacoma Defiance on MLSNextPro.com. Will the team continue their rise to destiny? Probably. They lost on the road to SLCII 4-3 in their first road match of the year.