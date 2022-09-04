FULLTIME: Nouhou scored his first career goal and then topped it off with the game-winning assist as the Sounders won their first win in a month, a 2-1 decision over the Houston Dynamo.

SOUNDERS 2, DYNAMO 1: Just moments after Nicolás Lodeiro had his penalty saved, Nouhou set up Fredy Montero for a back-post header to give the Sounders their first lead.

The legend Fredy Montero gives us the 2-1 lead!!!!! pic.twitter.com/N821CC9Saz — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 5, 2022

SOUNDERS 1, DYNAMO 1: Nouhou, yes Nouhou, found the equalizer in the 60th minute when he expertly put away a rebound with his right foot. The chance started with Nicolás Lodeiro finding Jordan Morris with a nice pass in behind. Morris cut it back to Raúl Ruidiaz, whose shot was blocked. But Nouhou was first to the rebound, controlled it and then put it inside the near post.

NOUHOU IS THE MOMENT pic.twitter.com/h5oXKgajiB — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 5, 2022

SOUNDERS 0, DYNAMO 1: Daniel Steres redirected a volley by Adalberto Carrasquilla to score against the run of play.

Houston strike first!



Steres turns in Carrasquilla's volley to put the visitors ahead. pic.twitter.com/tC0kcfnBp8 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 5, 2022

LINEUPS: The Sounders made a couple tweaks to the starting lineup, moving Albert Rusnák up a line to left mid, sliding Jordan Morris to the right and installing Josh Atencio at center mid alongside Danny Leyva in a reversion to the 4-2-3-1.

Thanks to their five-game winless run — and more broadly this stretch of seven points in 11 games — the Seattle Sounders’ playoff chances are hanging by the thinnest of threads. But even beyond the postseason implications, they need a win for morale purposes.

In theory, the Houston Dynamo present as good of an opportunity to get three points as they’ll have for the rest of the season. Although the Dynamo are coming off an impressive midweek win against LAFC, this is still a team that comes into the match winless in 13 all-time visits to Seattle and just two points from the bottom of the Western Conference. The Dynamo are also pretty bad on the road, going 3-10-1 and claiming just four points in their last nine.

There should be no doubt that the Sounders are the favorites, but they’re stuck in a pretty bad rut themselves and have won just 2 of 5 home games this summer. Their recent three-game road trip saw them claim a lead in every match and somehow come home with just a single point. The defense that was once the backbone of this team has now given up multiple goals in five straight.

Notes

The Dynamo scored in both halves of their win over LAFC, the first time they’ve managed that since May 22.

Albert Rusnák scored on a beautiful free kick against Orlando, his third Sounders goal. Dating to last year, his teams have now gone winless in the last five MLS games in which he scored. Rusnák did score in a CCL win over New York City FC earlier this year, however.

Two of the Dynamo’s Designated Players — Hector Herrera and Teenage Hadebe — appeared on the injury report as questionable.

The Sounders’ loss to Orlando was their 15th of the season, the most they’ve ever lost in a single MLS season. Their five home losses are tied for the most they’ve ever had in a season.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: João Paulo (R ACL Tear); Cristian Roldan (Groin Surgery); Andrew Thomas (Lower Back Stress Fracture); Obed Vargas (Lower Back Stress Fracture)

Houston

OUT: Darwin Ceren (suspended)

QUESTIONABLE: Hector Herrera (Right Leg); Teenage Hadebe (Left leg); Thor Ulfarsson (Abdominal); Zeca (Right Leg)

Officials

Referee: Silviu Petrescu; Assistant Referees: Frank Anderson, Diego Blas; 4th Official: Ricardo Fierro; VAR: Kevin Stott; Assistant VAR: Mike Kampmeinert

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Sunday, 6:08 PM PST

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in-market), ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market)

Local English TV: Fox13+ (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

International TV:

Australia & New Zealand: beIN Sports Australia

Brazil: DAZN (Brazil)

China: China Sports Media

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN (Europe)

Latin America: ESPN Latin America

Southeast Asia: beIN Sports Asia

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo

