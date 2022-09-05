Major Link Soccer: Sounders stop the slide

Nouhou has finally scored a goal in MLS, and it helped spark a comeback win for the Sounders to end a 5-game winless streak. OL Reign Academy is named in a lawsuit claiming racist behavior and discrimination. Crystal Dunn is finally approaching a return to the field, praise be, and all over the world VAR and the decisions that do or do not come from its use have been a major topic of conversation as games repeatedly seem to change for the worst.

Seattle

Nouhou has finally scored a goal. We are now in a post-Nouhou Goal era. RECAP: Sounders battle back, secure 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo | Seattle Sounders

A former youth soccer player filed a lawsuit against OL Reign Academy last week, claiming a pattern of racist behavior and lost opportunities due to discrimination. Former youth soccer player claims racism, discrimination in lawsuit against OL Reign Academy | The Seattle Times

Hamdi, a popular Turkish pop-up, will be opening as a brick-and-mortar location in the space that previously housed Tarsan i Jane. A Michelin-Starred Chef Opens a Ballard Turkish Restaurant - Eater Seattle

Let this be a guide to new potential pre-game rituals. OL Reign Visits Small Businesses in Seattle's Chinatown-International District - Intentionalist

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Sam Adeniran is flourishing in USLC again, scoring 9 goals in 15 appearances with San Antonio so far. Adeniran’s brace pushes San Antonio FC to road win against Oakland Roots SC

Ray Serrano started and went 67, maybe as a DM? Recap: LouCity clinches playoff spot with 3-1 win over Sacramento - Louisville City FC

Weather: Couldn’t think of a joke. Too hot. And Villanueva went 90 at LB Brian Iloski SCores for the Second Straight Match, as Ocsc Draws With Memphis - Orange County SC

“MVP” stands for “Mukhtar, very prolific.” MVP battle, Round 1: Hany Mukhtar wins first meeting over Sebastián Driussi | MLSSoccer.com

Who doesn’t love an underdog? Why Republic FC winning the Open Cup would be even more incredible than you think

3 goals in under 4 minutes is truly bonkers. FC Dallas sees second half spark to down Minnesota United 3-0 - Big D Soccer

The Union are good, and the Union are fun, and they’re building sustainably. Philadelphia Union stars continue to shine with latest win over Red Bull - Brotherly Game

NWSL/Women’s soccer

My Euro 2022 final in my words. By England’s midfield star Keira Walsh - The Athletic

Keira Walsh was the player of the match in the women's Euro 2022 final. Here, she watches the game back for the first time...

The former Cavalier is now a pioneer, who is helping the Wave FC find success in their inaugural season. Celebrating Kristen McNabb, one of the San Diego Wave’s Unsung Heroes - LAG Confidential

Back with the national team for the first time in a year, Dunn opens up to The Inquirer about her time away during pregnancy and childbirth, and how she has been ramping up to get back to action. Crystal Dunn is 'pretty close' to playing again in U.S. women's soccer team, Portland Thorns games

The clock is ticking on the Matildas and Tony Gustavsson as the Women’s World Cup draws nearer. Canada pose the first big test in the countdown. Five FIFA windows, 32 days, 10 training sessions: Time is of the essence as Matildas begin World Cup preparations against Canada - ABC News

Albertin Montoya has been spoken highly of by his former players. Washington Spirit name former WPS and USWNT U17 coach Albertin Montoya as Interim Head Coach - Black And Red United

That seems not great, to me, personally. Thorns fired Paul Riley but told his next club they had 'no concerns'

USA

Sophia Smith is inevitable. Sophia Smith scores twice as USWNT defeat Nigeria 4-0 - Stars and Stripes FC

Global men’s soccer

The replay system’s reprehensible use in Mexico continues as Puebla’s winning goal last night was called off for no clear reason. VAR misused in Liga MX as refs strip Puebla of victory vs Queretaro - FMF State Of Mind

When you’ve gotta go... Goalkeeper sent off in FA Cup qualifier for urinating in hedge | Soccer | The Guardian

No Sam Rogers this week. Hit back with a big win against Viking / Rosenborg

That Bugatti moves pretty well once you’ve got it on the open road. Lewandowski, Dembele & Raphinha: Barcelona’s new attack is here - Barca Blaugranes

Chelsea beat West Ham 2-1 but the Blues were beneficiaries of a late decision that Hammers manager David Moyes branded as “scandalous.” Late West Ham goal at Chelsea ruled out after VAR review

Mendy is known broadly as a devotee of Stanislavski’s system. Édouard Mendy could in fact miss Chelsea’s next game with ‘fake’ injury - We Ain't Got No History

Antony’s already showing why Manchester United were willing to splash so much cash out for him. Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal: Antony debut goal and Rashford brace seals win over Gunners - The Busby Babe

Streaming isn’t coming for Wrexham and the National League as quickly as Ryan Reynolds may like, but it’s still coming. Ryan Reynolds and the National League streaming debate - The Athletic

Sergino Dest has a pretty good post-Barcelona landing spot. Inzaghi and Inter’s derby defeat burns as red-hot Milan march on with unplayable Leao - The Athletic

Juventus are undefeated five games into the season, but so far that distinction is more flattering than the record. Manu’s Grab Bag: Letdown City - Black & White & Read All Over

Four games into the La Liga season, Aurelien Tchouameni is demonstrating why he was so highly sought after. Tchouameni has made his presence at Real Madrid known in a time of need - Managing Madrid

What’s on TV today?

9:30 AM - Monza vs. Atalanta (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Real Valladolid vs. Almeria (La Liga) - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Middlesborough vs. Sunderland (Championship) - ESPN+

3:00 PM - Defensa y Justicia vs. San Lorenzo (Primera División) - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Monterrey vs. Toluca (Liga MX Feminil) - FOX Deportes

Lots and lots of college soccer on ESPN+ throughout the day.