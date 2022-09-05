Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders snapped a five-game winless run with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over the Houston Dynamo. Nouhou scored his first MLS goal and followed it up with an assist to Fredy Montero on the game-winner.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 – Houston Dynamo FC 1

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Silviu Petrescu

Assistants: Frank Anderson, Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Kevin Stott

Attendance: 33,621

Weather: 71 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

HOU – Daniel Steres (Adalberto Carrasquilla) 26’

SEA – Nouhou 59’

SEA – Fredy Montero (Nouhou, Nico Lodeiro) 76’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

HOU – Griffin Dorsey (caution) 63’

SEA – Fredy Montero (caution) 77’

SEA – Albert Rusnák (caution) 85’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou; Alex Roldan, Josh Atencio (Kelyn Rowe 83’), Danny Leyva (Fredy Montero 56’), Albert Rusnák; Nico Lodeiro; Jordan Morris, Raúl Ruidíaz

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jackson Ragen, Jimmy Medranda, Ethan Dobbelaere, Dylan Teves, Will Bruin

Total shots: 20

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 6

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 10

Saves: 2

Houston Dynamo FC – Steve Clark; Sam Junqua, Daniel Steres, Tim Parker (Teenage Hadebe 56’), Griffin Dorsey; Memo Rodríguez (Brooklyn Raines 39’, Ethan Bartlow 73’), Matías Vera, Adalberto Carrasquilla; Fabrice-Jean Picault, Sebastián Ferreira (Thorleifur Úlfarsson 73’), Corey Baird (Nelson Quiñónes 73’)

Substitutes not used: Michael Nelson, Adam Lundqvist, Zarek Valentin, Darwin Quintero

Total shots: 4

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 15

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 2

POST-MATCH QUOTES & SOUNDBYTES

SOUNDERS FC HEAD COACH BRIAN SCHMETZER

On the team’s win tonight:

“Yeah. I mean, it seems like we were, you know, trying to find ways how to lose games but at the end, starts off well, possession, tempo, things were looking good, pretty have some changes and then, they scored. And usually, we struggle when teams score first, I mean, I’m not saying we did not struggle, let’s be honest but the resiliency is always there. After a three-game stretch where we only took a point, the team never quit; I mean, you guys all saw. I mean, those were gut punches, those were three hard games to try to come back from but again, credit to the players, they’re firmly committed to try to make sure that we, you know, make a run at this, and see if we can sneak into the playoffs.”

SOUNDERS FC DEFENDER NOUHOU

On scoring his first goal:

“Yeah, I’m very happy to score my first of many goals. I was waiting for it like everybody. I’m just happy…”

On scoring to even the match:

“I was nervous because it was with my right foot… [but if] I score more with [my right foot] I’m going to score more goals, so just keep going.”

SOUNDERS FC DEFENDER ALEX ROLDAN

On if the team “got a monkey off its back”:

“Yeah, I mean, obviously the past few games have been tough results-wise, play-wise, so I think this is a positive look for the rest of the back end of the season. Hopefully it gives us more confidence, more motivation going into the last few games.”