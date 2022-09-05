The Seattle Sounders came into this one with their backs firmly against the wall. Anything other than a win at home against a struggling Houston Dynamo side simply would not do. And, as has been the case so often this season, the Sounders found themselves trailing at halftime due to a fairly fluky goal. Thankfully, Nouhou plays for Seattle, and he spent the second half scoring his first goal in Rave Green and serving up the match-winning assist to Fredy Montero. Must-win won.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance