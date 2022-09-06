Major Link Soccer: Houston Dynamo fire Paulo Nagamura

MLS/USL

Nagamura was hired prior to the 2022 season. Report: Houston Dynamo relieve head coach Paulo Nagamura of duties - Dynamo Theory

The Dynamo 2 coach, who just qualified for the playoffs, will take over the MLS side. Houston Dynamo FC part ways with Head Coach Paulo Nagamura | Houston Dynamo

LA Galaxy striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez apologized for a failed Panenka attempt that saw his team settle for a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday in Carson, California. LA Galaxy’s Javier Hernandez takes blame for costly Panenka pen miss

Plans for a stadium that could host a USL League One team could go by the wayside. Report: Plans for a Ronkonkoma soccer stadium will be scuttled - Front Row Soccer

I’d rather feel pain than nothing at all. Three thoughts on waiting for the misery to end - Dirty South Soccer

Three of the top four have former Sounders/Defiance players. The Twenty-Seven: Switchback comeback; Eleven elation

USA/Canada

US-eligible players put in work on both sides of the Atlantic this Labor Day weekend, perhaps mindful that summer is now unofficially over and the final sprint to this unprecedented autumn World Cup will unfold over the next two months. Ferreira, Mihailovic, Sargent & Musah: US soccer attackers offer Berhalter World Cup options | MLSSoccer.com

As the calendar flips over to September, we’re that much closer to the 2022 World Cup kicking off in Qatar — not to mention a marquee international window for Canada in a couple of weeks’ time, the last showcase before the big dance in Doha. Kamal Miller’s World Cup value, Jonathan David’s form & more Canada takeaways | MLSSoccer.com

World

Norway’s Mathias Normann won’t be called in for international duty as he recently joined an undisclosed Russian club, the Norwegian federation said. Norway player Mathias Normann dropped from squad after signing with Russian club

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has warned Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar that they need to accept a role on the bench. PSG's Messi, Neymar, Mbappe warned to accept bench role by coach Christophe Galtier

From swift player reunions, all-British drama and nightmare groups, here are the key things to look out for as the Champions League returns this week. Champions League group stage: Quick reunions, nightmare groups and an all-British drama - BBC Sport

As the clock counts down to the start of the new WSL season, BBC Sport picks out some of the newcomers to watch out for. WSL: Who are the new signings to watch out for this season? - BBC Sport

France midfielder Paul Pogba is a doubt for the World Cup in Qatar later this year after having knee surgery. Paul Pogba a World Cup doubt for France after knee surgery - BBC Sport

An unusual choice of inspirational figure suggests the new prime minister will do little to fundamentally change football. Liz Truss’s desire to ‘channel spirit of Don Revie’ may be bad news for fan-led review | Football politics | The Guardian

The Football Association is investigating a video that appears to show racist abuse aimed at the York player Lenell John-Lewis. FA investigating after footage of racist abuse during Yeovil match against York | The FA | The Guardian

Oldham have supplied police with CCTV footage of the incident and said: ‘we wish him a speedy recovery from a dreadful experience’. Hallam Hope allegedly assaulted in Oldham’s car park by Chesterfield player | Oldham | The Guardian

Paris Saint-Germain has defended its use of chartered flights rather than more ecological trains after an executive for France’s high-speed rail network called out the club for flying its players on a short-haul to Nantes this past weekend. Off the rails: PSG defends use of flights rather than trains

Kim Little has been playing for Arsenal Women since 2008 and has watched the game go from part-time, to professional, to popular; the Scot outlines where the womens game should go post-Euros. Kim Little exclusive interview: Arsenal captain says women's football has long way to go despite Euros success | Football News | Sky Sports

Over 40,000 supporters have already purchased their seat for the north London derby, which takes place on 24 September. Arsenal sell 40,000 tickets for Women’s Super League derby with Tottenham | The Independent

Chelsea’s new striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his debut for the London side in the Champions League on Tuesday. Chelsea's new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to wear mask against Zagreb

What’s on TV?

9:30 AM - Norway v. Albania - UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Dinamo Zagreb v. Chelsea - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, TUDN, UniMas

9:45 AM - Borussia Dortmund v. FC København - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

10:00 AM - Utah Valley v. Alabama - NCAA Women’s Soccer - ESPN+

11:30 AM - England v. Luxembourg - UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying - Paramount+

12:00 PM - RB Salzburg v. AC Milan - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Celtic v. Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - RB Leipzig v. Shakhtar Donetsk - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Sevilla v. Manchester City - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - PSG v. Juventus - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, TUDN, Univision

12:00 PM - Benfica v. Maccabi Haifa - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Leon v. Juarez - Liga MX - TUDN, UniMas

5:00 PM - Santos Laguna v. Necaxa - Liga MX - ESPN Deportes

7:00 PM - Monterrey v. Cruz Azul - Liga MX - FS2, Fox Deportes

7:00 PM - Club America v. Atletico San Luis - Liga MX - TUDN, UniMas

NCAA Men’s Soccer from 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM on ESPN+.