Major Link Soccer: Sacramento have chance at US Open Cup glory

Three years after cradling the golden boot and golden ball at the 2019 World Cup, Rapinoe has started just one USWNT game in 2022. She is, however, OK with that. Megan Rapinoe pondered retirement, then found ‘renewed joy and passion’ in new USWNT role | Yahoo Sports

Its bid to join MLS deferred, delayed and dismantled, the USL Championship side is beating top-flight teams instead, and one more stands in the way of a legendary title. Sacramento Republic’s run at US Open Cup title teems with destiny - Sports Illustrated

USSF is looking into allegations that an Orlando City employee spied on Sacramento Republic training on Monday, two days before the two teams meet in the US Open Cup final. Soccer Spygate: Officials investigating reports of Orlando spying on Sacramento training before Open Cup final | Yahoo Sports

Just a few theories on why Naga was out and what it means moving forward. What the Nagamura sacking means for the Dynamo - Dynamo Theory

Atlanta United centerback Miles Robinson was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department on Saturday on a report of misdemeanor theft by taking, according to the arrest records. Updated: Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson arrested, accused of misdemeanor theft | AJC

Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle made the difference in a 2-1 friendly win for the USWNT over Nigeria at Audi Field. USWNT beats Nigeria on Lavelle header from Rapinoe cross

France’s Paul Pogba is likely to miss the 2022 World Cup as he requires surgery for a knee injury, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has said. Paul Pogba is major doubt for 2022 World Cup amid knee surgery | ESPN

The Matildas failed to capitalise on an early Mary Fowler goal and a bright first-half showing as Adrianna Leon struck twice to secure victory for the Olympic champions. Australia slump to second defeat to Canada after early promise fades | The Guardian

Wales have reached the World Cup play-offs for the first time thanks to a 0-0 draw on a nerve-shredding night in the Welsh capital. Women’s World Cup: Wales reach play-offs for first time in 0-0 draw with Slovenia - BBC Sport

This could be applied to any and all federations. A short letter to football federations: stop embracing incompetency - All For XI

Costa has not played a professional game since December and his lack of action in recent months meant he did not automatically qualify for a UK work permit. Wolves to appeal after Diego Costa denied a work permit - BBC Sport

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has been charged by the FA for “improper language and/or behaviour” during his side’s defeat by Brentford on Saturday. Jesse Marsch: Leeds United boss charged by FA after red card during Brentford defeat - BBC Sport

Goalline technology provider Hawk-Eye apologized to Huddersfield and the EFL after the Terriers were denied a goal against Blackpool. Hawk-Eye: Goalline technology provider apologises over Huddersfield ‘goal’ failure - BBC Sport

Mbappe has said French president Emmanuel Macron told him to stay at Paris Saint-Germain rather than move to Real Madrid this summer. Kylian Mbappe told to reject Real Madrid for PSG by French president Emmanuel Macron | ESPN

PSG boss Christophe Galtier and Kylian Mbappe laughed off questions over the team’s private jet trip to Nantes last weekend. Kylian Mbappe, PSG boss Christophe Galtier face backlash for laughing off private jet question

Marseille’s Eric Bailly has claimed he did not get a fair chance at Manchester United because the club favour English players. Man United accused of favouring English players by Eric Bailly | ESPN

Two-time winners Chelsea begin their Champions League campaign with a shock defeat at Dinamo Zagreb. Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea: Mislav Orsic scores winner in Group E opener - BBC Sport

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City opened their Champions League campaign by thrashing a dismal Sevilla side. Sevilla 0-4 Man City: Erling Haaland scores twice in comfortable win for Pep Guardiola’s side - BBC Sport

Thomas Tuchel took charge of Chelsea for the 100th time on Tuesday, but there was no celebration after their defeat by Dinamo Zagreb. Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel says ‘everything is missing’ after Champions League loss - BBC Sport

Atletico Amazonese’s Julio Campos scored an incredible own goal in the 89th minute with his side already losing 3-1 to Sul America in the Second Division of Amazonas State Championship. Brazilian player scores own goal that authorities and police could investigate - BBC Sport

‘Body pose’ data - or where players joints are in 3D space - could be the next leap forward in football analytics. Football analytics is on the brink of a new world: 3D | Get Goalside

Are the days of waiting an interminable amount of time for an offside decision over? Semi-automated VAR offside has arrived in the Champions League. Champions League welcomes semi-automated VAR offside, but what’s it all about? | ESPN

And here it is. The very first Champions League goal to be disallowed by the semi-automated VAR offside technology.



Rasmus Falk for FC Copenhagen at Borussia Dortmund, complete with 3D animation. pic.twitter.com/nTo8uxfXsN — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) September 6, 2022

