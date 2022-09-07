Alex Roldán back in with El Salvador national team

Alex Roldan has been called back into the El Salvador national team for a pair of upcoming friendlies later this month. El Salvador will play Honduras on Sept. 24 and Peru on Sept. 27, likely meaning Roldan will miss the Sounders’ rescheduled match with FC Cincinnati on the same day.

Roldan had been at the center of a dispute between players and the federation over pay that nearly led to a boycott of a World Cup qualifying match. Roldan later declined a call-up to for Concacaf Nations League, citing lingering issues.

Roldan burst onto the scene with El Salvador in 2021 when he debuted in the Gold Cup, scoring a goal in his first game and helping lead La Selecta to a surprising berth in the quarterfinals that resulted in a near upset of Mexico. He would go onto feature in 11 World Cup qualifying matches where he even scored a game-winner against Jamaica.

With the Sounders, Roldán has already set career highs with 2,278 minutes and six assists this year. He also scored his second career MLS goal.