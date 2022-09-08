Major Link Soccer: Orlando City SC wins the US Open Cup

Seattle

Washington connections on finalist ballot include former Sounders Brian Ching (also Gonzaga), Eddie Johnson & Shalrie Joseph (players); Steve Zungul of Tacoma Stars (veteran) and Clive Charles, coach of FC Seattle Cozars women (builder) per Frank MacDonald. National Soccer Hall of Fame Announces Final Ballots for Election to 2023 Class | National Soccer Hall of Fame

Clint Dempsey, Jermaine Jones, Heather O’Reilly in Ukraine aid soccer game at Philadelphia Union’s Subaru Park

Paul Named National Player of the Week By United Soccer Coaches - University of Washington Athletics

MLS/USL

Beating a 5th MLS team was too much. Republic FC’s Open Cup dream comes to end as Orlando claims Final

Orlando City SC have their first-ever trophy as a Major League Soccer club, winning the 2022 US Open Cup Final on Wednesday night, 3-0 over USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC at Exploria Stadium behind Facundo Torres’ second-half brace and Benji Michel’s game-changing substitution. US Open Cup champions! Orlando City achieve history, beat Sacramento Republic 3-0 | MLSSoccer.com

After Year of REMI Productions, VISTA Worldlink Brings Strong Onsite Effort to Orlando for Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final

Fantasy football helps players build bonds in MLS locker rooms, especially with those who know little about U.S. sports. Just don’t finish last. Old horse races and Waffle House punishments: MLS players are really into fantasy football (the other kind)

Atlanta United and U.S. international defender Miles Robinson was arrested last Saturday on one count of misdemeanor theft by taking. USMNT, Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson arrested for misdemeanor over $5 shot

When club legend Pat Onstad first arrived as general manager of Houston Dynamo FC in November 2021, he knew it was a big project. Nearing the end of year one, it might have been even more arduous than imagined. What's next for Houston Dynamo FC after departure of Paulo Nagamura? | MLSSoccer.com

The following MLS clubs that have qualified for 2023 Concacaf Champions League. Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions League 2023? | MLSSoccer.com

Facing apparent reality of Galaxy taking stadium, OCSC need answers. Orange County SC issue ultimatum to City of Irvine over 2023 stadium situation - Angels on Parade

OCSC should play in Orange County, in the stadium that has hosted a championship quality team. Orange County SC releases a club statement that their future at Championship Soccer Stadium remains in doubt

Defiance back up to #2. MLS NEXT Pro Top 5 Rankings: Week 24 | MLSNEXTPro.com

USA

Sam Coffey grew up with a picture of Alex Morgan on her bedroom wall. On Tuesday, the two started in Coffey’s first cap with the USWNT. Sam Coffey impresses in first USWNT cap alongside Alex Morgan

Tuesday night was a landmark moment for the USWNT, and it’s one that is already starting to have a global impact. The USWNT make history with CBA signing, but the players know there’s more to be done - The Athletic

There have been questions relating to the U.S. women’s national team’s friendlies over the past year. What exactly can be learned from playing opponents ranked far lower, and from playing the same opponents twice in quick succession? There is some validity to these concerns, but then again, there has been value. Among the benefits is that the style of play Vlatko Andonovski has sought to instill is starting to come to fruition. How the USWNT’s attacking movement is getting more dynamic – Equalizer Soccer ($)

World

The England midfielder Keira Walsh has joined Barcelona from Manchester City. Barcelona sign Keira Walsh from Manchester City for world record fee | Barcelona Women | The Guardian

Keira Walsh has moved to Barcelona from Manchester City, with Barca spending a reported £400,000 on the England midfielder. Keira Walsh’s record move to Barcelona underlines how much women’s soccer can still grow | Pro Soccer Wire

Lewandowski is the first player in Champions League history to net hat-tricks with three different clubs. Lewandowski makes hat-trick history with Barcelona in Champions League win - Barca Blaugranes

The Manchester United winger again crushed Australian hopes of a home victory in the Harbour City. Second-half Leon double deflates improved Matildas in 1-2 friendly loss - Beyond 90

Chelsea are set to hold talks with Brighton boss Graham Potter about replacing the sacked Thomas Tuchel. 'He would be perfect' - Chelsea to hold talks with Brighton boss Graham Potter - BBC Sport

Liverpool were thrashed by Napoli in their first Champions League group game on a night to forget in Italy. Napoli 4-1 Liverpool: Reds suffer heavy opening Champions League defeat in Naples - BBC Sport

Barcelona have denied rejecting a bid from defender Gerard Pique to buy a stake in Barca Studios. Barcelona deny rejecting a bid from Gerard Pique for a stake in Barca Studios | ESPN

UEFA has opened an investigation into alleged discriminatory behaviour by Juventus fans in their Champions League match with Paris Saint-Germain. UEFA investigating Juventus fans' alleged Nazi, racist gestures in Champions League match with PSG | ESPN

Nottingham Forest have added two entire lineups this summer. Serge Aurier: Nottingham Forest make 22nd summer signing by bringing in ex-Tottenham defender - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - Zürich vs Arsenal - UEFA Europa League - TUDN, Paramount+

9:45 AM - 7 UEFA Europa League Matches - Paramount+

9:45 AM - 8 UEFA Europa Conference League Matches - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Manchester United vs Real Sociedad - UEFA Europa League - TUDN, UniMas, Paramount+

12:00 PM - 7 UEFA Europa League Matches - Paramount+

12:00 PM - 8 UEFA Europa Conference League Matches - Paramount+

2:00 PM - Independiente vs Aldosivi - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Motagua vs Tauro - CONCACAF League - TUDN

4:30 PM - Unión Santa Fe vs Sarmiento - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Argentinos Juniors vs Rosario Central - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Real España vs Herediano - CONCACAF League - TUDN

7:00 PM - Diriangén vs Olimpia - CONCACAF League - TUDN

NCAA Men’s and Women’s Soccer kicking off from 1:00 PM to 7:30 PM on ESPN+