Major Link Soccer: Henry Wingo’s side dominates in Europa League

MLS

Match Preview Presented by Lexus: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Austin FC | September 10, 2022 | Austin FC

Playoff qualification remains the aim for Austin FC as the Verde & Black venture to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday, where they will face Seattle Sounders FC. The two teams tied in their earlier meeting this season, a 1-1 draw back in March at Q2 Stadium, and played to a

What Austin FC coach Wolff said after 3-0 thrashing by Nashville – CAPITAL CITY SOCCER

Austin FC fails again to clinch a playoff spot in a blowout loss to Nashville at Geodis Park. To make a painful run of rain-delayed defeats worse, Mukhtar snatches the Golden Boot from Driussi, adding two more goals to his tally to go ahead with 21 goals.

other men’s club soccer

Preview: WFC2 set to host 2022 home finale against Cascadia rivals Tacoma Defiance | WFC2

It’s an enhanced broadcast because Tacoma Defiance deserve it.

Premier League fixtures in doubt following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - We Ain't Got No History

No decision yet

Official: Chelsea appoint Graham Potter as new head coach - We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea concluded talks in short order with Potter, selling him on the vision of a long-term project at the club, and getting him to agree terms for a five-year(!) deal.

We Started the Group Stage With a Wonderful Victory! - Fradi.HU

Wingo's team dominated in Europa League.

The Final Push: OL Reign vs. Chicago Red Stars Week 18 Preview - Hot Time In Old Town

The Chicago Red Stars take on fellow playoff contenders, OL Reign, in a crucial match this Friday.

Copa Angelina a showcase for club and country alike - Angels on Parade

Flowers for many who deserve it.

Crystal Dunn returns to NWSL and USWNT less than 4 months after giving birth | Yahoo Sports

Crystal Dunn was in USWNT camp this past week, and will be available to play for the Portland Thorns on Friday after a remarkably quick comeback from pregnancy.

other women’s club soccer

FIFA publishes International Transfer Snapshot

FIFA has published its International Transfer Snapshot (1 June – 1 September 2022), an analysis of the international player transfer activity during the transfer window that recently closed.

Women’s football now covered by banning order legislation - The Athletic

Women's football has become a safer space for players after the UK government finally extended football banning order legislation to the women's game.

WSL season preview: will anyone stop Chelsea? – Women’s Football Weekly | Football | The Guardian

Faye Carruthers, Suzanne Wrack, Ceylon Andi Hickman and Sophie Downey look ahead to the start of the brand new WSL season

United States national teams

Who will Berhalter pick? Projecting the US Soccer September camp roster | MLSSoccer.com

The final prep camp for the FIFA 2022 World Cup is nearly upon us. Just over two weeks from now the US men’s national team will take the field in Europe against Japan, followed four days later by a tune-up against Saudi Arabia, which means that sometime around a week

other international soccer

Big names: Ochocinco, Fitzgerald, McAfee and more - Sports Media Watch

Fox makes a surprising pick for its World Cup studio team -- Chad Johnson (formerly Ochocinco).

Puget Sound soccer

Scarves Fighting Cancer | Sounders FC | Kick Childhood Cancer | Seattle

Seattle Children's Kick Childhood Cancer Guild selling Sounders FC Scarves and more to fund immunotherapy research for childhood cancer.

other stuff I like

Add a Herding Dog to your D&D Game | Full Moon Storytelling

Not all companion dogs in D&D need to be mastiffs. Your doggo can be a herder with this home brew.

What Tools Tell You About Your D&D Character | Full Moon Storytelling

Tasha's Cauldron of Everything helps fashion story creep via the optional rule that lets you swap various proficiencies for other proficiencies. Use this to tell a wider variety of stories.

What to Watch

Friday

3:00 PM PT — Eastern Wash. women vs North Dakota on ESPN+. It’s pretty cool to see one EWU on streaming.

4:30 PM PT — York United vs FC Edmonton on FS2 and FoxSoccer.com. As is now typical, Azriel Gonzalez is hot in the fall.

7:00 PM PT — OL Reign vs Chicago Red Stars at Lumen Field on Paramount+ and Sirius XM FC. Huge match with playoff implications as Reign rush towards the end of their season.

7:00 PM PT — Whitecaps II vs Tacoma Defiance on MLSNextPro.com. Defiance can take over first, for a time, with a win.

Saturday

9:30 AM PT — Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur on USA Network and Telemundo. This is a great warmup for a day of MLS.

12:30 PM PT — Nashville SC vs LA Galaxy on TUDN, Univision and Twitter. I’ve always been a Nashville fan*

5:00 PM PT — Seattle Sounders FC vs Austin on FOX13+, Univision Seattle, Prime Video and ESPN+. When it’s us, versus them, you can always count on me.

6:30 PM PT — Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps on ESPN+ needs to be a draw so neither of these teams have hope.

6:30 PM PT — Real Salt Lake vs DC United on ESPN+. Go Wayne Rooney. I’ve always been a Rooney fan*

7:00 PM PT — Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United on ESPN+. The Loons are my favorite team*

9:00 PM PT — Sydney United vs Brisbane Roar on ESPN+. Jesse Daley and Roar are in the semis.

Sunday

4:30 AM PT — Chelsea FC vs West Ham United in the WSL on Paramount+. This could be a match worth getting up early for.

12:00 PM PT — Washington St. women vs Cal Poly on Pac-12 Network. Go Cougs.

1:00 PM PT — Washington men vs Air Force on Pac-12 Network. Jamie Clark’s side is already a top 5 team.

3:00 PM PT — NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Kansas City Current on CBS Sports Net. Go Gotham*