Raúl Ruidíaz called back into Peru national team

Raúl Ruidíaz is apparently in line to be called up by Peru for a pair of upcoming international friendlies. If he were to play, it would mark his first appearance for the national team in more than a year. He last made an appearance during World Cup qualifying and hasn’t started for them since Nov. 13, 2020.

Convocados de @SeleccionPeru por Juan Reynoso para los amistosos ante México y El Salvador.

Las novedades son: Alejandro Duarte y Piero Quispe. Además de los regresos de Anderson Santamaría, Raúl Ruidíaz y Yordy Reyna. pic.twitter.com/pUmsLEFq3p — Gustavo Peralta Coello (@Gustavo_p4) September 9, 2022

Peru’s quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup recently fell short, as they lost to Australia in a playoff. That led to a managerial change with Juan Reynoso taking over for longtime manager Ricardo Gareca in August.

While that offers a bit of an opening for Ruidíaz to get back into the national team, it comes at a somewhat inconvenient time as the next major tournament Peru plays in won’t be until the 2024 Copa America. If Ruidíaz were to remain with Peru for both of their upcoming games — Sept. 24 and 27 — he would miss the Sounders’ must-win game against FC Cincinnati on Sept. 27. The Sounders will potentially also be missing Alex Roldan (El Salvador), Jordan Morris (United States), Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador), Nouhou (Cameroon) and Cristian Roldan (injury).