Major Link Soccer: Gareth Bale retires

MLS/USL

AMB Sports and Entertainment, the parent company of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, is making major changes to its leadership team. Arthur Blank’s AMBSE Focuses on Continuity in Leadership Reshuffle – Sportico.com

Robert Kraft States That He's, "Optimistic About A Revolution Stadium," For Record 29th Year — The Nutmeg News

Can the CanPL’s newest team find its place in the suburbs. Vancouver-ish FC - by Duane Rollins - The 24th Minute

Preseason is here and we already said a bunch of nice things about why your team should be all optimistic or whatever. Why every team should be worried as 2023 preseason begins | MLSSoccer.com

The Gareth Bale era at LAFC will always be remembered fondly because of one goal, one header, one moment deep into extra-time of MLS Cup 2022. Will LAFC miss Gareth Bale? Here are their options in attack | MLSSoccer.com

The days of Sebastian Driussi sporting the No. 7 are gone. Austin FC star Sebastian Driussi changes number for 2023 season | MLSSoccer.com

Preseason is here. Here’s what each team has to look forward to as Matchday 1 for 2023 grows ever closer. Why every team should be excited as 2023 preseason begins | MLSSoccer.com

USL Championship Unveils 2023 Regular Season Schedule

11 Conference Games to Watch in the 2023 USL Championship Season

11 Interconference Games to Watch in the 2023 USL Championship season

By loaning out Aké Loba instead of transferring him permanently, Nashville SC didn’t open a DP spot. Can they still sign a high-end attacker? So... can Nashville SC still sign a striker? - Broadway Sports Media

As teams prepare for the next wave of talent entering the NWSL, here’s what all 12 clubs should consider in the 2023 draft on Thursday. What every team needs in the 2023 NWSL Draft – JWS

EQZ already reported that Angel City will take 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson at No. 1, but who else should you keep an eye on? 10 players to watch ahead of the 2023 NWSL Draft – Equalizer Soccer

Penalties include individual punishments and club fines; Thorns fined $1 million. NWSL announces corrective actions in response to joint investigative report - Stumptown Footy

Norris is the fifth head coach in the NWSL side’s history and replaces Rhian Wilkinson, who resigned in December. Portland Thorns promote assistant Mike Norris to head coach: What’s next for the NWSL side? - The Athletic

Mike Norris was unveiled as the new head coach of the Portland Thorns today by general manager Karina Leblanc. Mike Norris introduced as Portland Thorns FC head coach - Stumptown Footy

Debinha’s deal runs through the 2024 season with a third-year option for 2025. Kansas City Current sign star free agent Debinha to multiyear contract - The Athletic

Arguably the biggest name available in NWSL free agency has found her new team. Debinha signs with Kansas City Current through 2024 – Equalizer Soccer

The Current beat out top clubs from around the world to sign the Brazilian free agent, adding to an impressive series of offseason moves. How the Kansas City Current landed Debinha, the NWSL’s top free agent - The Athletic

By taking a more targeted and aggressive approach, Angel City is targeting a record-breaking valuation within the next five years. Inside Angel City’s efforts to be the first women’s team to have a billion-dollar valuation - The Athletic

USA

We had to recap it all, and discuss what it means for the USMNT head coach hiring process. Berhalter vs. Reyna: The breakdown - Stars and Stripes FC

USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson is beginning to struggle at bit at Leeds after a strong start in the Premier League. Americans Abroad: Aaronson starting to struggle at Leeds

Gareth Bale

Wales captain Gareth Bale announces his retirement from football at the age of 33. Gareth Bale: Wales captain retires from football aged 33 - BBC Sport

The Wales forward has retired with a glittering CV but it was his breathtaking style which set him apart from the rest. Joy of the playground defined Gareth Bale more than records or trophies | Gareth Bale | The Guardian

Apparently it was ‘just a short thing’ after all. LAFC star Gareth Bale announces retirement as player - Angels on Parade

It actually seems like a good deal. What Gareth Bale’s retirement means for LAFC - Angels on Parade

World

Chelsea are close to signing Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season. Joao Felix: Chelsea close to signing Atletico Madrid forward on loan - BBC Sport

Former Belgium and Everton manager Roberto Martinez is named Portugal head coach following Fernando Santos’ departure. Portugal: Roberto Martinez appointed head coach - BBC Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo first game in Saudi Arabia could be against Lionel Messi in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain this month. Cristiano Ronaldo could face Lionel Messi for first game in Saudi Arabia | Cristiano Ronaldo | The Guardian

Cristiano Ronaldo permitted to live with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as Saudi authorities will turn ‘blind eye’. GOAL English: Cristiano Ronaldo permitted to live with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as Saudi authorities will turn ‘blin...

Carabao Cup quarter-final comes amid prospective takeover of club that pays to use its stadium and training ground. Charlton aiming to escape valley of gloom in Manchester United cup clash | Charlton Athletic | The Guardian

Eddie Howe has said he will name a full-strength side for Tuesday’s quarter-final tie against Leicester. Newcastle target Carabao Cup in bid to end 54-year wait for silverware | Newcastle United | The Guardian

Napoli condemned on Monday “so-called supporters” who caused chaos on a major Italian motorway at the weekend by fighting with fans from rival club Roma. Napoli blast hooligans after fighting fans cause motorway chaos

Lucien Favre has been “relieved of his duties” as coach of French Ligue 1 side Nice, a source close to the Ineos-owned club told AFP on Monday. Coach Favre sacked by Ligue 1 side Nice

Kylian Mbappe reacted angrily to French football president’s saying he would not pick up the phone if Zinedine Zidane called about the France job. Mbappe slams French FA president for 'disrespecting' Zidane

The FA Cup is rich with history and national pride. But were the third round’s big shocks a case of cup magic or top teams not taking it seriously? English FA Cup shocks overshadow Premier League sides phoning it in

Julio Cesar ‘Cata’ Dominguez’s future at Cruz Azul is in doubt after he threw a Narcos-themed birthday party for his son, sources have told ESPN. Cata Dominguez probed over Narcos party - sources

Germany’s World Cup winner Lukas Podolski left fans at a charity match on Sunday speechless when he was sent off for dissent. Podolski sent off in charity match for referee confrontation

There are many reasons why we are reluctant to support FIFA at face value when it comes to women’s soccer, but the reality is that the women players, their coaches, the support staff and the fans are why it matters to show up and invest. Women's World Cup comes at great time to help grow the game even more in Canada | CBC Sports

Football has to send a message to the Taliban that women belong at work, in the classroom and on the football pitch. Fifa must provide hope by recognising exiled Afghanistan women’s football team | Women's football | The Guardian

FIFA’s chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman has confirmed that Zambia striker Barbra Banda will be eligible to play at this year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. FIFA official confirms Banda eligible for Women’s World Cup

After considering the Club’s response to the issued Show Cause Notice and the measures since taken by the Club, Football Australia has imposed significant financial and sporting sanctions. Football Australia imposes record financial and sporting sanctions on Melbourne Victory | Football Australia

What’s on TV?

8:15 AM - Qatar vs Bahrain - Gulf Cup of Nations - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Manchester United vs Charlton United - Carabao Cup - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Newcastle United vs Leicester City - Carabao Cup - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Inter Milan vs Parma - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

6:00 PM - River Plate vs Monterrey - Friendly - Fox Deportes