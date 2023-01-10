MLS unveils first batch of talent for new streaming service

MLS and Apple announced the first batch of hires for their new streaming service, with several notable names front and center. Easily the biggest name attached to the project is Taylor Twellman, who has been arguably the most prominent voice covering both MLS and the United States men’s national team over the past decade or so.

The first batch 18 talents named to the broadcast team is impressively diverse, with a mix of relatively fresh and veteran talents from a variety of backgrounds.

So far the only person with a direct connection to the Seattle Sounders is Sebastien Le Toux, who starred for the USL-era team before playing the expansion season in Seattle. The Athletic also reported that Keith Costigan is likely to join the team. There has been no word on the future of Kasey Keller and Steve Zakuani, the other two members of the Sounders’ core broadcast team, although the Athletic’s report noted that teams will still be responsible for producing significant amounts of shoulder programming.