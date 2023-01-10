 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLS unveils first batch of talent for new streaming service

Taylor Twellman headlines initial list of broadcasters.

By Jeremiah Oshan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Grenada v USMNT Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

MLS and Apple announced the first batch of hires for their new streaming service, with several notable names front and center. Easily the biggest name attached to the project is Taylor Twellman, who has been arguably the most prominent voice covering both MLS and the United States men’s national team over the past decade or so.

The first batch 18 talents named to the broadcast team is impressively diverse, with a mix of relatively fresh and veteran talents from a variety of backgrounds.

So far the only person with a direct connection to the Seattle Sounders is Sebastien Le Toux, who starred for the USL-era team before playing the expansion season in Seattle. The Athletic also reported that Keith Costigan is likely to join the team. There has been no word on the future of Kasey Keller and Steve Zakuani, the other two members of the Sounders’ core broadcast team, although the Athletic’s report noted that teams will still be responsible for producing significant amounts of shoulder programming.

In This Stream

Details of the new MLS streaming service on Apple

View all 3 stories

More From Sounder At Heart

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Sounder At Heart Weekly Roundup newsletter!

A twice weekly roundup of Seattle Sounders and OL Reign news from Sounder at Heart