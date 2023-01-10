Details of the new MLS streaming service on Apple

Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Dec 13, 2022, 10:22am PST
Dec 13, 2022, 10:22am PST
-
January 10
MLS unveils first batch of talent for new streaming service
Taylor Twellman headlines initial list of broadcasters.
-
December 13, 2022
MLS will remain on Fox, loses ESPN
Fox will be the only linear TV provider for regular-season games in both English and Spanish, Univision will still carry Leagues Cup.
-
December 13, 2022
What Sounders fans need to know about MLS’s streaming deal with Apple
Beginning in 2023, you’ll need a subscription to Apple’s streaming service to watch all Sounders games.