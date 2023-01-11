Major Link Soccer: Liga MX Femenil returns with a bang

MLS / US men’s club soccer

CF Montreal announced it is terminating its relationship with Sandro Grande, the day after the club announced it was hiring him to coach the team’s reserve squad. CF Montreal terminates deal with controversial coach Sandro Grande | CTV News

Atlanta United is close to finalizing an agreement that would see 2018 MLS most valuable player Josef Martínez leave the club, per sources. Josef Martínez, Atlanta United close to finalizing agreement for him to leave club: Sources - The Athletic

Also, new deals for Thorrington and Freedman. Bennett Rosenthal becomes LAFC’s new lead managing owner - Angels on Parade

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The Chiefs star will join the ownership group of the Kansas City Current. His wife Brittany is already a team owner. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs QB, to join NWSL’s Current ownership group - The Athletic

Liga MX Femenil returned this week and there were golazos aplenty. Liga MX Femenil, Clausura Week 1: Fishel, Cervantes and Kanu pick up where they left off – Equalizer Soccer

Liverpool have signed Denmark youth international Sofie Lundgaard from Fortuna Hjorring, their second new arrival of January. Sofie Lundgaard: Liverpool sign young Danish midfielder from Fortuna Hjorring - BBC Sport

The USL Super League, which is set to become the first Division 2 women’s professional soccer league in the U.S., will delay its launch a year. USL delays launch of pro Super League until August 2024 – Equalizer Soccer

Former NC Courage coach Paul Riley, who was banned by the NWSL on Monday, said he has “a lot of plans ahead to fight a lot of things” and that he never planned to coach in the women’s soccer league again, denouncing it as “woke.” Former Courage coach says he plans to fight, blasts NWSL as “political, woke” | WRALSportsFan.com

International soccer

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski offered thoughts on why Tigres’ Mia Fishel did not get called into the latest national team camp. USWNT’s Vlatko Andonovski discusses Mia Fishel exclusion | Pro Soccer Wire

The new slate of talents have been unveiled who will be covering US Soccer games this year and beyond. Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Announces Talented & Accomplished Roster of Commentators Ahead of its U.S. Soccer Coverage Starting This January on HBO Max & TNT | Warner Bros. Discovery

Gareth Bale’s retirement is a seismic shock for Wales, even if it was as long inevitable as it was dreaded. Gareth Bale, arguably Wales’ greatest, departs - the day his country dreaded - BBC Sport

USMNT defenders DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman have praised embattled coach Gregg Berhalter. USMNT dup Yedlin, Zimmerman back embattled coach Berhalter | ESPN

French football federation president Noel le Graet has been told to quit following his comments about Zinedine Zidane. FFF president Noel le Graet urged to quit over Zidane comments - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

Melbourne Victory have been given a suspended 10-point deduction after the abandonment of their A-League match with Melbourne City in December because of crowd trouble. Melbourne Victory given suspended points deduction following pitch invasion - BBC Sport

Joao Felix has been granted permission by Atletico Madrid to undergo a medical at Chelsea as his loan move nears completion, sources have told ESPN. Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix to undergo Chelsea medical as loan move nears | ESPN

Pep Guardiola has revealed he’s thinking about unleashing some “ridiculous” tactical ideas against Manchester United on Saturday. Guardiola weighing ‘ridiculous’ tactical plan vs. Man Utd | ESPN

Julen Lopetegui says Wolves have written to the FA asking for an explanation as to why Toti Gomes’ goal against Liverpool on Saturday was disallowed. Wolves ask Football Association for explanation after disallowed goal at Liverpool - BBC Sport

After a protracted dispute and sanctions, Cardiff City have paid French club Nantes the first instalment of the transfer fee for striker Emiliano Sala. Emiliano Sala: Cardiff City pay Nantes first instalment of transfer fee - BBC Sport

The government’s advisor on safety at sports grounds is “concerned” by reports of overcrowding at Hillsborough during the FA Cup tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle. Hillsborough: Safety body ‘concerned’ by overcrowding reports during FA Cup tie - BBC Sport

Mexican team Pachuca unveiled a permanent throne for the late Brazil legend Pele at their Hidalgo stadium. Pachuca announce Brazil legend Pele will have permanent throne at their stadium | ESPN

Dani Alves is under investigation over an allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman in Spain last month, Catalonia’s Supreme Court said. Dani Alves under investigation for sexual assault, court confirms | ESPN

Paris St-Germain’s owners Qatar Sports Investment are exploring the possibility of buying a minority stake in a Premier League club. PSG owners explore possibility of buying minority stake in a Premier League club - BBC Sport

The head of Qatar’s sporting investment group has held talks with Tottenham amid plans to significantly increase the gulf state’s sporting portfolio. Qatar holds Spurs talks as it pushes to add Premier League club to portfolio | The Guardian

Culture and other sports

Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics need to finalise their security plans for the Games, France’s top audit body said on Tuesday, warning that the opening ceremony on the River Seine posed a major challenge and would likely need police support. Paris 2024 organisers warned security and transport a risk by top French auditors | Reuters

There are a ton of great games coming out this year; here’s our guide on where to start! Fandom’s Most Anticipated Games of 2023 | Fandom

11:00 AM: Real Madrid vs. Valencia (Supercopa de España) — ESPN2 / ESPN+

11:45 AM: Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (League Cup) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Southampton vs. Manchester City (League Cup) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Milan vs. Torino (Coppa Italia) — CBSSN / Paramount+