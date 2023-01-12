Major Link Soccer: Kei Kamara wants out of Montreal

The NWSL draft starts at 3pm and is on CBS Sports Network to start the night and then move over to Paramount+ at 4pm. Look for the Live Draft Thread later today and watch with us!

Seattle

The 2023 National Women’s Soccer League draft is this Thursday. With only two late picks, but some clear needs, what will OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey decide to do with her squad? OL Reign looking to add forward, defensive depth with two NWSL Draft picks – Equalizer Soccer

NWSL

Everything you need to know to follow along with the 2023 NWSL Draft. 2023 NWSL Draft: How it works, pick order, top names, how to watch - The Athletic

The one thing you can be sure of is the unexpected. 2023 NWSL draft preview: What to expect from each team | Pro Soccer Wire

If the NWSL draft remains the default way to acquire the best young domestic players, how important is it when assembling a competitive roster? How important is the draft when building an NWSL roster? | The Striker ($)

There was no local bid in the current round of expansion candidates. But commissioner Jessica Berman is paying attention, and the draft brings a big spotlight. The NWSL draft is in Philadelphia, but the NWSL isn’t yet. When could that change? | Philadelphia Inquirer

Ahead of this week’s NWSL Draft, check out the TDS mock draft of the first round. 2023 NWSL First Round Mock Draft | Top Drawer Soccer

The NWSL will hold an in-person draft this week for the first time since 2020, which launched the unprecedented journeys of a talented class. Sophia Smith and the 2020 draft class that reshaped the NWSL | JWS

Thursday’s NWSL draft is going to be one of the most loaded classes in recent memory, and with a few last-minute entrants, decisions just got much more interesting. NWSL Draft 2023: Jenna Nighswonger shakes things up in latest mock draft - The Gaming Society

After top prospects Alyssa Thompson and Michelle Cooper, NWSL teams can address their needs with elite college talent in the 2023 draft. NWSL 2023 mock draft: Projecting every first-round pick – JWS

MLS

Like any other expansion season, Charlotte FC’s maiden voyage in MLS came with its share of highs and lows. Charlotte FC: Enzo Copetti will be a "nightmare for defenders" | MLSSoccer.com

The 38-year-old striker voiced the news on his Twitter account Wednesday morning. Kamara, who has 139 goals in 391 regular-season matches, was Montréal’s second-leading scorer in 2022 (9g/7a). Kei Kamara requests trade away from CF Montréal | MLSSoccer.com

The US men’s national team’s first test during the 2026 World Cup cycle will occur against three players from Major League Soccer. Serbia calls: MLS trio named for post-World Cup friendly vs. USMNT | MLSSoccer.com

UT Southwestern Medical Center’s logo will be displayed on the jerseys for North Texas SC, the FC Dallas MLS NEXT Academy, youth program. FC Dallas unveils UT Southwestern Medical Center as new kit sponsor - Big D Soccer

Grabavoy had been filling in on an interim basis for the franchise’s top soccer operations post. Portland Timbers to promote Ned Grabavoy to general manager - oregonlive.com

Grabavoy has served on Portland’s technical staff since 2017. Ned Grabavoy named new Timbers General Manager - Stumptown Footy

The Premier League and Ligue 1 could also implement concussion subs at the start of their 2023-24 seasons, pending a potential vote by the sport’s global rule-making body next week. MLS pushes to pioneer temporary concussion substitutes in 2023 | Yahoo Sports

A return to MLS is looking likely for Christian Ramirez, with the Aberdeen FC striker set to potentially join the Columbus Crew. Christian Ramirez set for MLS return, Columbus leading chase

USA

Crystal Dunn was often the only Black girl on her youth soccer clubs, and even when she finally made it to the national team, she did her own hair and makeup for photo shoots because “there wasn’t someone set up for me.” US women's soccer tries to overcome past lack of diversity | AP News

An unfortunate bit of news as Pulisic was starting to see the field more often for Chelsea. Christian Pulisic set to miss a couple months for Chelsea due to injury - Stars and Stripes FC

World

Graham Potter has described managing Chelsea as “the hardest job in football” due to the high expectations and recent changes at the club. Chelsea manager the 'hardest job in football' - Potter

Southampton complete the transfer of midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Argentine side Racing Club. Carlos Alcaraz: Southampton complete deal for Argentine midfielder from Racing Club - BBC Sport

Southampton stun Manchester City at St Mary’s Stadium to move into the semi-finals of the EFL Cup. Southampton 2-0 Manchester City: Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo score as Saints reach EFL Cup semis - BBC Sport

Chelsea sign Atletico Madrid and Portugal striker Joao Felix, 23, on loan for the rest of the season. Chelsea transfer news: Joao Felix signs for Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid - BBC Sport

French Football Federation president Noel le Graet is standing down until an investigation into claims of sexual harassment and bullying of the organisation is completed. FFF president Noel le Graet to stand down until audit of the organisation ends - BBC Sport

Uefa has made payments to 16 English sides in the first club benefits programme in women’s football, which compensates teams that had players who competed in the Euros. Sixteen English sides compensated for providing players for women’s Euros | Women's football | The Guardian

The Everton owner has said he has faith in the club’s manager, Frank Lampard, and the board despite disquiet from fans. Farhad Moshiri backs Lampard and board amid supporter unrest at Everton | Everton | The Guardian

There was a time when advertising hoardings were charming representations of our clubs and their local communities. Want to trace changes in football and society? Look at pitchside adverts | Soccer | The Guardian

Former Brazil international Miranda on Wednesday announced his retirement from football at the age of 38.”If football was a person, after everything I’ve been through, I would say that it’s been emotional, that we went through something inexplicable, but the time has come to be Joao Miranda,” he added. Former Brazil center-back Miranda announces retirement

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres and Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic have been suspended for two games each after their brawl during Sunday’s La Liga match at the Metropolitano.Torres will miss Barca’s next two league matches, against Getafe and Girona, with the Catalans already without suspended striker Robert Lewandowski for those games. Barca's Torres and Atletico's Savic banned for two games

Bournemouth is the latest Premier League team to be acquired by a U.S. owner in Bill Foley. Could they look to rewrite how the league works? Could American owners bring NFL cost controls to Premier League

The “rent boy” chant will be considered a breach of the Football Association’s rules, it said in a statement on Wednesday. FA tells clubs anti-gay chant now considered breach of rules

What’s on TV?

7:00 AM - Iraq vs Yemen - Gulf Cup of Nations - ESPN+

7:00 AM - Saudi Arabia vs Oman - Gulf Cup of Nations - ESPN+

9:00 AM - Fiorentina vs Sampdoria - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

11:00 AM - Real Betis vs Barcelona - La Liga - ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

11:45 AM - Union Saint-Gilloise vs Gent - Belgian Cup - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Fulham vs Chelsea - Premier League - Peacock

12:00 PM - Roma vs Genoa - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Hertha BSC vs Millonarios - Friendly - ESPN+

7:00 PM - Atlas vs Mazatlán - Liga MX - TUDN